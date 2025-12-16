David Oyelowo to Star in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Heist of Benin’ for StudioCanal

David Oyelowo is set to star in Ava DuVernay’s “Heist of Benin,” from Endurance Media and StudioCanal, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The duo are reuniting after previously collaborating on their Academy Award-winning film “Selma.” Oyelowo is producing via his Yoruba Saxon banner alongside Endurance Media.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary London, “Heist of Benin” is a thriller that intertwines art, love and restitution.

“Ava and I have been looking for the right story to tell together again,” Oyelowo said in a statement. “’Heist of Benin’ is that story. It’s thrilling and high-powered with deeply resonant themes that matter to us both.”

DuVernay added: “Reuniting with David in this way feels full circle. This film speaks to history, identity and love, all through the lens of a high-stakes, modern adventure. I’m thrilled to bring it to life with him and STUDIOCANAL.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL, Chief Content Officer of CANAL+ and Deputy CEO of CANAL+, added: “We are delighted to have a part in reuniting this dynamic creative duo on ‘Heist of Benin’ and cannot think of a better filmmaker than Ava to bring this captivating, timely heist-thriller to life.”

The film is produced by Endurance Media’s Steve Richards and Jake Katofsky alongside Yoruba Saxon’s Lisa Bruce and Oyelowo, from an original idea by screenwriter Jesse Quiñones, who will executive produce.

STUDIOCANAL will finance, distribute and handle international sales. Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Sam Shipp will oversee for the studio.

