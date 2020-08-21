David Pecker Out as CEO of National Enquirer Owner American Media

David Pecker is out as the CEO and President of American Media, the owner of tabloids like the National Enquirer, as part of a merger between AMI and the wholesale distributor Accelerate, the company announced on Friday.

Pecker will move to a new advisory role, effective immediately, for the reconfigured AMI, which has now been renamed A360 Media. Chris Scardino, the former executive vice president and group publisher of American Media, has been named the president of A360 Media.

“A360 Media will be unlike anything the industry has seen with an ability to create direct access to consumers for our more than 2,300 active advertising partners,” Scardino said in a statement. “I am excited to work closely with the innovative team at Accelerate and how we can leverage their insights from recent success with LifeToGo and their unparalleled marketing insights and analytics for our brands and partners.”

