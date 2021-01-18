David Richardson, the veteran writer and showrunner of such television comedies as “The Simpsons,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Malcolm in the Middle,” died Monday from heart failure. He was 65.

Richardson, who was a cancer survivor for almost 30 years, began his three-decade career as a comedy writer on Michael Leeson/Carsey-Werner’s NBC series “Grand” starring Bonnie Hunt, as well as the family-friendly “Zoobilee Zoo” with Ben Vereen and “The Pat Sajak Show” (yes, the “Wheel of Fortune” host once had a late-night talk show).

He went on to be one of the most successful writer-producers in television, wearing both hats on shows like “Empty Nest,” “The Simpsons,” “The John Larroquette Show,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Two and a Half Men” and, most recently, the adult animated series “F Is for Family,” which just wrapped its fifth and final season on Netflix.

He also served as co-executive producer on “Phenom” (starring Judith Light), “Soul Man” (starring Dan Aykroyd), “What About Joan” (starring Joan Cusack and Kyle Chandler), “Ed” (starring Ed Cavanagh and Julie Bowen) and “My Big Fat Greek Life” (with Nia Vardalos).

Richard is survived by his wife Charleen; their twin 12-year-old sons Arlo and Atticus; a son, Wayne, from a previous marriage; along with daughter-in-law Kelsey; grandson Banks and granddaughter Harper; brother Jeff Richardson and sister Susan Benson.

.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richardson’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.