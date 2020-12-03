dax holt adam glyn tristan thompson khloe kardashian larsa pippen

Photo credit: Dax Holt/Adam Glyn/Getty Images

Inside 2 TMZ Veterans’ Plan to Disrupt the Celebrity News Model

by | December 3, 2020 @ 9:45 AM

Dax Holt and Adam Glyn’s “Hollywood Raw” podcast has broken major stories by not playing the give-and-take game and simply just listening

Dax Holt and Adam Glyn may be known as “those guys that used to be TMZ,” but they’re breaking big exclusives on their own via their “Hollywood Raw” podcast. An October interview with Ally Brooke — in which the former Fifth Harmony singer revealed she was saving herself for marriage — was picked up by Page Six, Us Weekly and even “Good Morning America.”

Last month, Holt and Glyn’s interview with Larsa Pippen (the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen) about the Kardashians went viral. Excerpts from the interview were picked up by dozens of outlets: Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Tonight, People and Vanity Fair, all citing “Hollywood Raw.” A clip of Larsa talking about Tristan Thompson posted to YouTube netted 140,000 views alone. Across all channels, the interview netted half a million direct interactions and earned media impressions in the millions, Holt told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Lawrence Yee

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Discovery+ Won’t be Hurt as Late Arrival to the Streaming Wars
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 23

NBC’s Christmas Tree Lighting Outdraws ‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Elimination in Total Viewers
jd heyman

EW Top Editor JD Heyman Axed After Complaints of ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments (Exclusive)
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Leads Santa’s Sleigh, but Not Tuesday’s Ratings

Hollywood Agents Are Pushing to Sell Films to Streamers Amid Theater Shutdown
Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC’s ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Stays Steady in Viewers With May’s ‘Family Singalong 2’
Virtual panel at deadCenter Film Festival

How Film Festivals Have Thrived in a Year of Pandemic

‘The Mandalorian’ Becomes First Disney+ Series to Crack Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings

3 Series Each Broadcast Network Is Most Thankful for This (Weird) TV Season
the croods the new age

As ‘Croods: A New Age’ Opens in Theaters, Expect a New-Age Streaming Debut Next Month