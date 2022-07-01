The Day N Vegas Festival, slated for Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, has been canceled due to logistical issues. The co-headliners were SZA, J. Cole and Travis Scott, who was set to take to the festival stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” the festival announced on its social media channels. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via http://support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit http://daynvegas2022.com for more info.”

The festival, produced by Goldenvoice, was also set to include performances from Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio and more.

Scott’s return to the stage will likely occur at the Primavera Sound Festival, held in Chile, Brazil and Argentina in November, barring cancellation. Following Scott’s Nov. 5, 2021 performance at Astroworld — a Houston festival he founded and organized by the company LiveNation — a total of 10 people died as a result of a crowd rush, and hundreds more were hospitalized with injuries. Since then, Scott has kept a low profile, and is the subject of a massive lawsuit from victims’ families that combines nearly 400 cases. In a recent update, attorneys say over 4,900 attendees were injured and that more than 700 needed “extensive medical treatment.” LiveNation is also party to the civil suit.

Investigations are currently underway to determine if Scott and the concert promoter installed sufficient safety measures in place. Back in March, the rapper was accused of violating a gag order in efforts to restore his reputation and influence jurors. Since the tragedy, Scott has claimed through his representative that he did not hear screams and calls for help from the crowd.