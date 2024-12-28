Dayle Haddon, Actress in ‘North Dallas Forty’ and ‘The World’s Greatest Athlete’, Dies At 76

Actress Dayle Haddon died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Friday at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home of her son-in-law, actor Marc Blucas.

Solebury Township Police received a 911 call early Friday morning about a man passed out on the first floor of a detached in-law suite, a police report states.

The unidentified man, 76, was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. A 76-year-old woman was found dead in a second-floor bedroom of the home, police said.

NBC Philadelphia confirmed Haddon died at Blucas’ home.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. Two medics who assisted were exposed to a high level of carbon monoxide and were treated at a hospital. One Solebury Township police officer was treated at the scene, the department said.

Haddon’s acting credits include Disney’s “The World’s Greatest Athlete” and “North Dallas Forty.” She was also signed with four major cosmetic companies — Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal.

Haddon was a spokesperson for L’Oréal for more than 15 years.

Her daughter, Ryan Haddon, remembered her mother as an “inspiration” and someone who “held so many up.”