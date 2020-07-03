‘Days Of Our Lives’ Sets Production Restart Date in September

Producers informed cast and crew that work would begin on new episodes on September 1

| July 3, 2020 @ 3:04 PM
Days of Our Lives

NBC

Producers of “Days of Our Lives” are planning to restart production on the long running NBC daytime soap opera in September.

The producers, Corday Productions, sent emails on Thursday to the cast and crew informing them of the plans to begin production of new episodes that would begin on September 1. Production on the show was shut down back in March due to the pandemic brought about by COVID-19.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” became the first U.S. television series to return to production following the pandemic. The CBS soap returned to its Television City soundstage on June 16 before immediately shutting down again the same day to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

Also Read: 'General Hospital,' 'Days of Our Lives,' 'The Young and the Restless' Lead Daytime Emmys Nominations

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” a rep for the show said in a statement. “Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show.”

NBC’s “Days” had a ton of episodes in the can this whole time and is still airing new ones daily as we speak. “Days of Our Lives” has enough originals to last into the fall, a person with knowledge of production told TheWrap.

Deadline first reported the news.

