‘Days Of Our Lives’ Sets Production Restart Date in September

Producers of “Days of Our Lives” are planning to restart production on the long running NBC daytime soap opera in September.
The producers, Corday Productions, sent emails on Thursday to the cast and crew informing them of the plans to begin production of new episodes that would begin on September 1. Production on the show was shut down back in March due to the pandemic brought about by COVID-19.
“The Bold and the Beautiful” became the first U.S. television series to return to production following the pandemic. The CBS soap returned to its Television City soundstage on June 16 before immediately shutting down again the same day to ramp up COVID-19 testing.
“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” a rep for the show said in a statement. “Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show.”
NBC’s “Days” had a ton of episodes in the can this whole time and is still airing new ones daily as we speak. “Days of Our Lives” has enough originals to last into the fall, a person with knowledge of production told TheWrap.
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available.
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
