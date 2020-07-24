‘Days of Our Lives': Victoria Konefal Exits as Full-Time Cast Member

Victoria Konefal is leaving her role as a full-time cast member on “Days of Our Lives.”

The actress has played Ciara Brady on the NBC soap opera since December 2017.

Konefal confirmed her departure on her Instagram stories Friday, writing, “Cheers to some of the best Days of my Life.”

In a statement to Deadline, which was first to break the news, she gave the caveat that she may still return to the show as a guest in the future, but will no longer be a regular part of the full-time cast.

“I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives. It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member.”

Konefal’s departure comes a few weeks after that of Kristian Alfonso, who played her mother, Hope Brady, on the show for 37 years.

Reps for NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Konefal’s departure Friday.