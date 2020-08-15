Hilary Williams Dunlap

(Photo Credit: Cibelle Levi)

How DBA’s Hilary Williams Dunlap Helps Creators Grow Their Businesses in 2020

by | August 15, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

WrapWomen LA Blog: “With influence comes the opportunity to leverage an audience for good,” Dunlap says

Meet WrapWomen Next-Gen Ambassador Hilary Williams Dunlap. As the senior vice president of talent at Digital Brand Architects (DBA), Dunlap works with a roster of multi-hyphenate clients to help develop their individual business endeavors. From launching digital book tours to virtual shopping experiences, Dunlap and her team at DBA are hard at work bringing new strategies to market.

Her impressive portfolio includes Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, Cupcakes and Cashmere creator Emily Schuman, New York Times bestselling author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, chef and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin and “Cheer” star Jerry Harris — just to name a few. And despite the hot mess that is 2020, she isn’t letting anything get in the way of her and her client’s success.

During a recent interview with WrapWomen, Dunlap opened up about her current projects and how DBA’s #SmallBusinessBigInfluence initiative is helping to promote small businesses during these challenging times.

Also Read: 'What's Gaby Cooking...in Quarantine' Host Gaby Dalkin Shares Her Favorite Quick and Easy Recipes

What does your daily routine look like?

In terms of routine, what consistently stays the same is that I have some sort of exchange with each one of my clients every single day, no matter what. A call, an email, a text, a DM. I think it’s important they know they are continuously top-of-mind. Even if it’s just letting them know I’ve followed up on something, checking in with a brand, closing on a project, seeing their content, etc. It may seem like a lot, but since I love what I do and I love what my clients stand for, it never really feels like work or a routine.

Tell us about some of your current projects and clients you are working with.

My talent varies in terms of their specific area of interest, so I get to do work in many different verticals — fashion, beauty, food, writing, television, philanthropy.

One of my clients, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, just became a two-time New York Times bestselling author. We’ve been embarking on a digital book tour for the last few months, which has been amazing. Her new book interviews over 20 men and women about their forgiveness journeys, and it became an instant bestseller, even during this unprecedented time, which was remarkable.

Also Read: 'Cheer' Director Greg Whiteley on How Coronavirus 'Complicated' a Season 2 Renewal

My client Jacey Duprie of Damsel in Dior is launching the second season of a swim/resort collaboration with Summersalt Swim, which has done insanely well month-over-month. The line is size inclusive and is really well done in terms of quality and design.

My client Jerry Harris of the hit show “Cheer” has been exploring opportunities in endorsements, speaking, philanthropy and more. It’s been an amazing year for him, and we have quite a few exciting projects on the horizon.

Can you share more about Digital Brand Architects and any new projects in the future or happening now? 

Yes! As a business built on empowering entrepreneurs, DBA is dedicated to being a champion for small businesses and community-at-large.  In partnership with chloédigtal, we launched #SmallBusinessBigInfluence in an effort to promote small businesses to help with their discovery during these challenging times. With influence comes the opportunity to leverage an audience for good, and we have rallied the support of influencers and celebrities to support. Big names include Mandy Moore, Amber Fillerup, Caila Quinn, Chriselle Lim, Hilary Duff, Jaclyn Johnson, Julia Engel, Katherine McPhee Foster, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Whitney Port.

DBA also recently launched Your Live Guide in partnership with chloédigtal, a destination for discovering Live programming (Instagram Live, YouTube Live, TikTok Live, etc). The best way to describe it is the TV Guide of digital live content. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with announcements in Business Insider, Tubefilter, and WWD. Brands, creators/influencers, celebrities and publishers have entered their lives, including Post Malone, Michelle Obama, Who What Wear, Refinery29, Revolve, Whitney Port, Sophia Bush, The Hatch, What’s Gaby Cooking, Create & Cultivate, Y-7 and more.

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women of entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter! 

Power Women Summit 2019 Portrait Gallery, From Eva Longoria to Rachel Zoe (Photos)
Chrissy Metz, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Diane Warren, songwriter Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Eva Longoria, actress, producer and director  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Rita Wilson, actress, producer, singer and songwriter  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Mira Sorvino, actress and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Jenna Dewan, actress and author  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Rosanna Arquette, actress and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Daphne Zuniga, actress and director  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nicole Richie, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sophia Bush, actress and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Diane Guerrero, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Rachel Zoe, CEO, designer and philanthropist   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Stephanie Beatriz, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Gina Torres, actress   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alysia Reiner, actress, activist and producer  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alma Har'el, director   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Gigi Gorgeous, activist and author  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Gloria Calderon Kellett, showrunner, writer, producer, director and actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Morgan Fairchild, actress Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Anna Nimiriano, editor in chief, Juba Monitor  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz Network  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar and Squeeze  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Anna Babinets, investigative journalist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Knatokie Ford, STEM & entertainment engagement adviser, Association of National Advertiser's SEEHER Initiative  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Bianca de la Garza, journalist and entrepreneur   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cara Stein, chief talent officer, NBC Universal   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Carolyn Kylstra, editor in chief, SELF Magazine   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Aimee Allison, founder and president, SHE The People  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cassidy Lange, co-president of production, MGM Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cindy Chupack, TV writer, producer and director  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Elisa Lees Munoz, executive director, IWMF  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Alice Dickens Koblin, SVP and head of unscripted programming, Starz  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Colleen Bell, executive director, California Film Commission  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sharon Waxman, founder and editor in chief, TheWrap  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Debbie White, partner/vice-chair, music industry, Loeb & Loeb LLP   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Dee Dee Myers, EVP of worldwide public affairs, Warner Bros.  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Faith Rodgers, R. Kelly survivor and author Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Elisa Parker, co-founder, Show Up for Her  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Erica Huggins, president, Fuzzy Door Entertainment   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Erin Andrews, Fox Sports broadcaster  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Fatima Husain, principal, Comcast Ventures   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Ivy Kagan Bierman, entertainment partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Cori Bush, congressional candidate Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Jo Ling Kent, correspondent, NBC News   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Justice Singleton, screenwriter, director, poet and stand-up comedian Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Kelly McCreary, actress   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Kristin Johns, influencer and content creator  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lauren Jolda, powerhouse program manager, Linkedin  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, founder, The Skinny Confidential   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sarah Shahi, actress  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Liz Sly, Beirut bureau chief, The Washington Post   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lolo Spencer, influencer, actress and model  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Lucia Pineda, news director of 100% Noticias   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nancy Josephson, partner, WME Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nastya Stanko, broadcast journalist    Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Nats Getty, model and activist  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Robbie Brenner, executive producer, Mattel Films  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sahar Saidi, founder and CEO, Lus Brands Inc.  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Simone Missick, actress   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sophia Rossi, co-founder, Hello Giggles   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Sue Obeidi, Director, MPAC Hollywood Bureau  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto   
Teal Newland, SVP, Marketing & New Platforms, Conde Nast Entertainment   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Tony Gonzalez, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox News sports analyst   Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 
Director Jay Roach with "Bombshell" producers Beth Kono and Michelle Graham  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap @corinamariephoto 

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Emily Vogel

Emily Vogel

Programming and Editorial Manager, Events • emily.vogel@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Fortnite tournament

Inside ‘Fortnite’ Creator’s Epic Legal Battle With Apple and Google – And Who Has the Upper Hand
herman cain twitter

Twitter Is Forever? How Herman Cain and Other Dead Stars Maintain Accounts From the Grave
Agents of SHIELD

Falling on ABC’s ‘SHIELD': Marvel Drama Dropped by Double Digits With Each Passing Season
Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Season Premiere Boosts CBS – but Not Enough
college football

College Football’s 2020 Season Sputters, With $2 Billion in TV Ad Revenue at Risk
Spree Director and Cast

‘Spree’ Stars Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata on the Dark Side of Viral Fame | Video
donald trump tiktok

Less Than 40% of Americans Want to Ban TikTok, New Survey Finds
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere

Apple Stock Hits New High on Report of Possible Music, TV Subscription Bundle

ABC Settles for Primetime Ratings Tie With Telemundo on ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series-Finale Night
Kamala harris WrapWomen Niecy Nash

Leading Women of Color on Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s VP Pick: ‘I Burst Into Tears’ (Exclusive)
movie theater social distancing

Movie Theaters Desperate to Reopen Face ‘Groundbreaking’ Changes to Exhibition
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE