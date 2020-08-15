WrapWomen LA Blog: “With influence comes the opportunity to leverage an audience for good,” Dunlap says
Meet WrapWomen Next-Gen Ambassador Hilary Williams Dunlap. As the senior vice president of talent at Digital Brand Architects (DBA), Dunlap works with a roster of multi-hyphenate clients to help develop their individual business endeavors. From launching digital book tours to virtual shopping experiences, Dunlap and her team at DBA are hard at work bringing new strategies to market.
Her impressive portfolio includes Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, Cupcakes and Cashmere creator Emily Schuman, New York Times bestselling author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, chef and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin and “Cheer” star Jerry Harris — just to name a few. And despite the hot mess that is 2020, she isn’t letting anything get in the way of her and her client’s success.
During a recent interview with WrapWomen, Dunlap opened up about her current projects and how DBA’s #SmallBusinessBigInfluence initiative is helping to promote small businesses during these challenging times.
In terms of routine, what consistently stays the same is that I have some sort of exchange with each one of my clients every single day, no matter what. A call, an email, a text, a DM. I think it’s important they know they are continuously top-of-mind. Even if it’s just letting them know I’ve followed up on something, checking in with a brand, closing on a project, seeing their content, etc. It may seem like a lot, but since I love what I do and I love what my clients stand for, it never really feels like work or a routine.
Tell us about some of your current projects and clients you are working with.
My talent varies in terms of their specific area of interest, so I get to do work in many different verticals — fashion, beauty, food, writing, television, philanthropy.
One of my clients, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, just became a two-time New York Times bestselling author. We’ve been embarking on a digital book tour for the last few months, which has been amazing. Her new book interviews over 20 men and women about their forgiveness journeys, and it became an instant bestseller, even during this unprecedented time, which was remarkable.
My client Jacey Duprie of Damsel in Dior is launching the second season of a swim/resort collaboration with Summersalt Swim, which has done insanely well month-over-month. The line is size inclusive and is really well done in terms of quality and design.
My client Jerry Harris of the hit show “Cheer” has been exploring opportunities in endorsements, speaking, philanthropy and more. It’s been an amazing year for him, and we have quite a few exciting projects on the horizon.
Can you share more about Digital Brand Architects and any new projects in the future or happening now?
Yes! As a business built on empowering entrepreneurs, DBA is dedicated to being a champion for small businesses and community-at-large. In partnership with chloédigtal, we launched #SmallBusinessBigInfluence in an effort to promote small businesses to help with their discovery during these challenging times. With influence comes the opportunity to leverage an audience for good, and we have rallied the support of influencers and celebrities to support. Big names include Mandy Moore, Amber Fillerup, Caila Quinn, Chriselle Lim, Hilary Duff, Jaclyn Johnson, Julia Engel, Katherine McPhee Foster, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Whitney Port.
DBA also recently launched Your Live Guide in partnership with chloédigtal, a destination for discovering Live programming (Instagram Live, YouTube Live, TikTok Live, etc). The best way to describe it is the TV Guide of digital live content. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with announcements in Business Insider, Tubefilter, and WWD. Brands, creators/influencers, celebrities and publishers have entered their lives, including Post Malone, Michelle Obama, Who What Wear, Refinery29, Revolve, Whitney Port, Sophia Bush, The Hatch, What’s Gaby Cooking, Create & Cultivate, Y-7 and more.
Emily Vogel
Programming and Editorial Manager, Events • emily.vogel@thewrap.com