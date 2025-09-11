DC Comics Cancels Batman Spinoff ‘Red Hood’ After Writer Celebrates Charlie Kirk’s Death

DC Comics has canceled its latest “Red Hood” series after its creator, Gretchen Felker-Martin, appeared to make multiple Bluesky comments celebrating conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s death.

The comic book company told retailers they were canceling orders of “Red Hood #2” and “Red Hood #3” and would credit them for copies of “Red Hood #1,” which came out on Wednesday, even if they had already sold copies of the issue. The notice came after screenshots showed Felker-Martin’s apparent outspoken Bluesky posts, which allegedly featured comments on Kirk’s death that said, “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch” and “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

Kirk was killed on Wednesday during a speaking event with college students at Utah Valley University. The shooter is still at large.

The “Red Hood” series detailed Red Hood, or Jason Todd, traveling to the New Orleans-like city of New Angelique and getting roped into a murder mystery with the Huntress.

“At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints,” a spokesperson told TheWrap. “Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

The Kirk posts may not have been the direct impetus for the cancellation, however, as any post that could be viewed as supporting unrest or hostility would violate DC’s social media policy.

Felker-Martin, a trans author, has been outspoken on her social media accounts, though she pivoted to Bluesky last year. Her Bluesky account was suspended after the apparent Kirk posts.

A representative for Tor, Felker-Martin’s book publisher, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.