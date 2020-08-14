The television programming at DC FanDome, Warner Bros.’ virtual Comic-Con alternative, will kick off with back-to-back panels for “The Flash,” “Black Lighting” and “Pennyworth,” the company revealed Friday with the release of the full schedule of events.

Announced in June, the inaugural installment of WB’s online fan festival — which runs for 24 straight hours starting at 10:00 AM Pacific on Saturday Aug. 22. — celebrates all of the upcoming film, television, comics and other projects based on the iconic publisher’s characters and concepts.

Along with The CW’s “The Flash” and “Black Lightning,” and Epix’s “Pennyworth,” the day’s TV-centric panels also include offerings from fellow CW shows “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Superman &Lois,” “Stargirl” and “Batwoman,” plus the DC Universe series “Titans,” Netflix’s “Lucifer” and more.

DC FanDome will be accessible around the world for 24 hours at the appropriately named website DCFanDome.com. All of this content will be virtually housed in six different, fully programmed areas inside the virtual DC FanDome: “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse.

Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

The programming contains over 100 hours of unique content across the six areas you can visit during the event; featuring five Verses and the Hall of Heroes.

The Flash – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” which will be available on The Flash season six Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 25. 40 min

How Supergirl Celebrates Strong Women

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM

InsiderVerse – Stage 16

Take a heartfelt and powerful DC InsiderVerse trip with the stars and producers of Supergirl as they celebrate the show’s title character and her embodiment of female power! 5 min On Demand

Black Lightning – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:45 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade, the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the ’90s were lit! 35 min

Pennyworth – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:30 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show’s exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead! 20 min

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:00 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Unicorns, encores and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. 35 min

Doom Patrol – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:15 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the “world’s strangest heroes” — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. 35 min

Static Shock – Episode Screening

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:15 PM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

(Animated)

Are you charged yet? If not, now is your chance to watch an entire episode of fan-favorite animated series Static Shock, co-created by the late Milestone Comics co-founder Dwayne McDuffie, for whom the McDuffie’s Dakota theatre is named. 25 min

Superman & Lois – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:35 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. Join the fun and Show Your Hope using #DCFanDome. 30 min

Immortal Vigilante: Hooded Justice – Screening

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:45 PM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Originally released on the Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series Blu-ray™, this documentary examines the heart-wrenching origin story of the first costumed adventurer in the Watchmen universe, the Black Super Hero known as Hooded Justice. Presumed missing for years, he lives on as an example for Sister Night, and others. Created for television by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen was nominated for 26 Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, the most of any television production this year. 11 min 15 min

Watchmen Unmasked

Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:00 PM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Who watches the Watchmen? In this documentary focused on the critically acclaimed limited series Watchmen, the notion of what a Super Hero is, and the actions of human beings, are up for review. Damon Lindelof’s dystopian view of an alternate world proved more relevant and uncannily prescient by providing a scenario where cultural diversity, race, and the un-civil past of the United States was brought into the light. 18 min 20 min

Lucifer – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:00 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of “Another One Bites the Dust” from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long. Hell yeah! 20 min

Titans – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:30 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

“Titans are back, b*tches!” That phrase kicked off an explosive second season of Titans that culminated with the long-awaited emergence of Nightwing as their leader and the tragic death of one of their own. And as a new mysterious threat looms, season three promises to be the biggest yet! Join executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season as well as a discussion on the “Top Titans Moments” of the first two seasons. 30 min

Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Calling all Young Justice fans! Can’t wait for season four? Well, we couldn’t wait either, so DC FanDome has something special guaranteed to leave you feeling more than just “whelmed.” Join executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti plus voice cast members Jason Spisak, Khary Payton, Stephanie Lemelin, Nolan North, Denise Boutte, Danica McKellar and Crispin Freeman for a special audio play performance of a brand-new Young Justice episode. After the table read, stick around for a Q&A session previewing the new season. It’s gonna be crash! 35 min

DC’s Stargirl – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:45 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses. 35 min

Batwoman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:30 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

Gotham’s newest hero is suited up and ready — and she’s here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman. 40 min

Legion of Super Heroes – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:45 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Legion of Super Heroes: The Complete Series has arrived on Blu-rayTM courtesy of the Warner Archive Collection, and the stars and showrunners are assembling to reminisce about the popular 2006-2008 TV series from Warner Bros. Animation. One thousand years from now, the legendary Man of Steel inspires a group of emerging young heroes from the 31st century to band together and defend the newly formed United Planets. That is, if they don’t kill each other first! Join an entertaining panel featuring actors Yuri Lowenthal (Batman Unlimited), Kari Wahlgren (DC Super Hero Girls), Shawn Harrison (Family Matters), Adam Wylie (Picket Fences) and Andy Milder (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) alongside producer James Tucker (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) and director Brandon Vietti (Young Justice). Legion of Super Heroes: The Complete Series on Blu-rayTM is now available via Warner Archive Collection at your favorite online retailer.