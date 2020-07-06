“DC’s Stargirl” has been renewed for a second season at The CW, where it will now air exclusively in-season.

That means that starting with season two, the superhero series will no longer be available on DC Universe, where it currently streams in addition to airing on The CW.

During its season two-run, the series will air exclusively on The CW broadcast network first, and will be available the next day on The CW app and free, ad-supported streaming platforms.

No premiere date has been set yet for season two.

In the meantime, season one of “DC’s Stargirl” will continue on as usual, streaming first on Mondays on DC Universe and airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Next season, the series will effectively become a CW original, having the same broadcast and streaming arrangement as The CW’s “Batwoman” or “Nancy Drew.”

Here is the show’s official description from The CW: “‘DC’s Stargirl’ follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.”

“DC’s Stargirl” also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.

Executive producers for the show are Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) and Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who also serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman.

“DC’s Stargirl” is based on the DC characters created by Johns. It is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Stargirl” season one is currently airing on Tuesdays at 8/9c on The CW and DC Universe.