DC Studios, HBO Max Set Jimmy Olsen Crime Series From Creators of ‘American Vandal’

Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda have been tapped to write, showrun, and produce a “Superman” spinoff focused on Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen.

The “American Vandal” creators will helm a TV series for DC Called “DC Crime” focused on Clark Kent’s co-worker. The character was played in the James Gunn-directed “Superman” by Skyler Gisondo, who will reprise the role.

The new series will focus on Olsen and fellow Daily Planet co-workers covering stories about a variety of metahumans and super-powered individuals. The first season is reported to focus on The Flash villain Gorilla Grodd – a super-intelligent ape who presides over a city fittingly called Gorilla City, but with eyes on much bigger prizes. The villain first appeared in 1959 and was created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino.

The character was a breakout of the recent DC Universe hit as an unassuming ladies man who helped the Kyprtonian fend off Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and his plots to thwart his alien nemesis. “DC Crime” will be the latest series to come out of Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe after “Peacemaker” and “Creature Commandos.” The show will continue Olsen and The Daily Planet’s story following the events of this summer’s “Superman.”

Perrault and Yacenda are no strangers to crime comedies. Their first big hit was Netflix’s “American Vandal” – a two-season mockumentary series about a pair of intrepid AV kids covering different crimes around multiple schools. The show earned an Emmy nomination and Peabody Award while becoming a beloved addition to the streamer’s library and cries for more seasons are still often heard.

Gunn and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran will executive produce, with Gialyin Vaisman on board for DC.