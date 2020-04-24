‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Trailer: Jen and Judy Get a Crash Course in Dead Body Disposal (Video)

The trailer is out for the upcoming second season of “Dead to Me,” and it finds Jen and Judy trying to figure out what the heck to do with the dead body floating in their pool.

The new 10-episode season premieres May 8 on Netflix, and the two best-friends, played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini respectively, are dealing with the aftermath of murdering Judy’s fiancee Steve, played by James Marsden.

Here is the official description of Season 2 from Netflix:

“Jen (Applegate), Judy (Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, ‘DEAD TO ME’ returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.”

The cast for Season 2 also includes Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.

Watch the trailer above.

