Deal to End Government Shutdown Reportedly ‘Within Reach’

A deal to end the government shutdown, the longest in American history, is “within reach” Axios reported Sunday, citing members of the Democrat and Republican parties.

According to the report, at least 10 Senate Democrats will “support a procedural motion to advance a package of spending bills and a short term funding measure through the end of January.” This is said to include a December vote about whether to extend health care tax credits for one year.

The deal is also said to include language that will undo federal layoffs that President Trump implemented during the shutdown. The Senate is “on track” to vote on the deal as soon as Sunday.

Politico reported that “Senators are cautiously optimistic that they have at least the eight Democrats needed to advance the House-passed funding stopgap” — as reported by four people who were “granted anonymity to disclose private discussions.”

The outlet also noted Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters there is a “plan” to bring the debate back to vote for a 15th time Sunday.

ABC also reported that “multiple sources” told the network’s Jonathan Karl the bill will “extend funding to Jan. 31 as well as fund SNAP and Veterans Affairs for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a standoff since October 1. Approximately 1.4 million federal employees are working without pay or on unpaid leave, and the shutdown is causing air travel problems and raising concerns that SNAP benefits will not be distributed in November.

Though Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they lack the necessary 60 votes in the Senate to pass their version of the bill. Democrats have refused to agree to the bill unless it extends credits that make health insurance more affordable. The House cleared the bill, but things have stalled completely in the Senate.

Also on Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker he is hopeful the shutdown will end by Thanksgiving.

He explained, “And by the way, we also know that House Republicans have literally canceled votes for the last six weeks. They’ve been on vacation, and they have no plans to return next week. We’ll be in Washington as House Democrats ready, willing and able to reopen the government to make life better for the American people, and to address the health care crisis that has been devastating the country.”

