Dean Baquet

NY Times Top Editor Dean Baquet’s New LA Home Rekindles Hope He’ll Take Over LA Times

by | February 17, 2021 @ 4:10 PM

Baquet previously served as L.A. Times’ top editor from 2005-06

New York Times editor Dean Baquet’s recent purchase of a $2.1 million home in Los Angeles has spurred renewed interest in whether the seasoned editor will want to return to the Los Angeles Times to take the top newsroom post that’s been vacant since December.

If the L.A. Times is “willing to put the money out there,” Baquet could conceivably head there for “two, three years” to “make a last big bit of money in the sunshine and do some good journalism,” said Nikki Usher, the author of “Making News at The New York Times” and “News for the Rich, White and Blue.”

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

