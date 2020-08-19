‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: A Gruesome Murder Gets in the Way of Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s Gorgeous Honeymoon (Video)

Jennifer Maas | August 19, 2020 @ 6:33 AM
Last Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 7:03 AM
The trailer has dropped for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery-thriller “Death on the Nile.”
In the video, which you can view above, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s characters have their gorgeous desert honeymoon interrupted by a gruesome murder, which must be solved by Hercule Poirot (Branagh, reprising his role from 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express”).
Per 20th Century Studios, “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”
Along with Branagh, Gadot and Hammer, “Death on the Nile” stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.
The film is directed by Branagh (who also directed “Murder on the Orient Express”) and written by Michael Green, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. “Death on the Nile” is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.
“Death on the Nile” is slated to hit theaters Oct. 23.
17 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 17 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.
Rank: 9 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.412 million
ABC
Rank: 7 Show: "Cannonball"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.655
*Network debut of USA Network series
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.264 million
ABC
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.096 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.178 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.235 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.351 million
Fox
Rank: 1 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.437 million
CBS
