‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: A Gruesome Murder Gets in the Way of Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s Gorgeous Honeymoon (Video)

The trailer has dropped for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery-thriller “Death on the Nile.”

In the video, which you can view above, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s characters have their gorgeous desert honeymoon interrupted by a gruesome murder, which must be solved by Hercule Poirot (Branagh, reprising his role from 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express”).

Per 20th Century Studios, “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

Along with Branagh, Gadot and Hammer, “Death on the Nile” stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

The film is directed by Branagh (who also directed “Murder on the Orient Express”) and written by Michael Green, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. “Death on the Nile” is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.

“Death on the Nile” is slated to hit theaters Oct. 23.