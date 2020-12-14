Debra Messing said on Monday she hoped Donald Trump would be raped in prison, appearing to double down on a tweet last week in which she said she wanted Trump to be the “most popular boyfriend” to all the other prison inmates.

“Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators,” Messing tweeted on Monday.

Last week, the actress tweeted that she hoped he would be “the most popular boyfriend” to all the other inmates in prison — a comment that was quickly criticized for being homophobic.

@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal,” Messing tweeted. “I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.”

In her Monday message, Messing defended her tweet last week to say she wasn’t referring to “LGBTQI/queer LOVE”: “Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE.”

Take a look at Messing’s tweets below.

https://t.co/HvejpMI1wA — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 14, 2020