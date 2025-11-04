Debra Messing Flamed for Sharing Meme That Calls Zohran Mamdani ‘An Actual Communist Jihadist’: ‘Openly Bigoted’

Debra Messing came under fire Tuesday after posting a meme on Instagram calling Democratic NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “an actual communist jihadist” — one of nearly 100 posts she shared today lambasting the 34-year-old Muslim candidate.

The Emmy-winning “Will & Grace” star became increasingly vocal in her support of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and opposition to Mamdani — as Tuesday’s election neared. The “jihadist” image she re-shared shows a voter choosing between “A Democrat Just a Democrat” and “An Actual Communist Jihadist A Literal Karl Marx-Quoting, America-Hating Jihadist.” The post was originally shared by an account called The Persian Jewess, which wrote with the hastag #ZohranMamdani, “This isn’t just a mayoral race. It’s the battle for Democracy itself. New York City, make the right choice. Vote for [Andrew] Cuomo. Vote for NYC. Vote for Democracy.”

A staunch and vocal supporter of Israel who has stood against antisemitism in Hollywood and beyond after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Messing also reposted a video of one influencer calling Mamdani “Osama bin Mamdani,” one meme saying Jews do not fly planes into buildings, Trump saying that any Jewish person who votes for the Democratic nominee is “a stupid person” and much more.

The actress’ online behavior struck a nerve with many social media users who accused the actress’ sentiments of being “openly bigoted,” while others found levity in the barrage of posts.

“Debra Messing’s about to have an even worse day than she did when Nicole Kidman got cast as Lucille Ball,” one user wrote of Mamdani’s projected victory.

Another wondered if Mamdani had “broken her brain.”

Representatives for Messing did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Messing was honored this week in Tel Aviv with a key to the city and an advocacy award given on the closing night of the International LGBTQ+ Film Festival at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque. The “Will & Grace” star has become one of the most consistent and prominent Hollywood figures standing for Israeli rights since Oct. 7. Most recently, she signed an open letter denouncing a proposed Israeli film institution boycott: “We cannot stay silent when a story is turned into a weapon, when lies are dressed up as justice and when artists are misled into amplifying antisemitic propaganda,” it read.

Cuomo is a longtime supporter of Israel, while Mamdani has been critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military action in Gaza and has called the war a “genocide.” Messing described her work in Israel as “the most important work I’ve done in my life” in an interview published Monday.

At Sunday’s awards ceremony in Tel Aviv, Messing explained in a red carpet video re-shared to her Instagram page why she stands against Mamdani and supports Cuomo.

“I voted for Cuomo because he has decades of experience,” she said. “And, you know, it does not feel safe in New York right now. I understand the passions behind Mamdani. He’s young and enthusiastic, but he has never had a job. New York City is the financial center of our country. I don’t think he has the experience for the job.”

Mamdani’s success in the race has even spurred Trump to endorse Cuomo – saying in his recent “60 Minutes” interview that he’d rather vote for a “bad Democrat” instead of a “communist.” The 34-year-old’s election Tuesday would mark the first Muslim and Indian American mayor for the city and it’s youngest mayor in generations.