‘Debris’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

Sci-fi drama “Debris” has been canceled after just one season by NBC, TheWrap has learned.

The Jonathan Tucker- and Riann Steele-led drama aired its season — and now series — finale Monday.

Here’s the official description for the 13-episode first season of “Debris”:

“When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.”

“Debris” stars Tucker, Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip.

The show averaged a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 4.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s “most current” ratings, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

Creator and showrunner J.H. Wyman writes and executive produces alongside his company, Frequency Films. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce.

The series is produced by Frequency Films and Legendary Television in association with Universal Television.

Along with “Debris,” the canceled/ended shows at NBC during the 2020-2021 TV season include “Connecting” and “Superstore.” As of today, “Good Girls,” “Manifest” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are still awaiting decision at the network.

These shows have been renewed by NBC for next season: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (eighth and final season), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us” (sixth and final season), “Transplant” and “Young Rock”

NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on “Debris’s” cancellation Thursday.

Variety first reported the news that “Debris” had been canceled at NBC after one season.