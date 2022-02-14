‘Deep Water’ Teaser: There’s Something Wrong With Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas (Video)

Hulu has released a special — and creepy — Valentine’s Day teaser trailer for its upcoming erotic thriller “Deep Water,” starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas.



Based on the 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith, the film stars Affleck and De Armas as a seemingly perfect couple whose poised appearance hides a loveless marriage. Despite having lost their passion years ago, the pair keep up appearances to avoid divorce, leading to their lives unraveling due to their violent impulses.

The teaser shows Affleck and De Armas insisting to each other that they are still in love, while breathlessly confessing to each other that there’s something wrong with them. With “Stranger Than Fiction” writer Zach Helm and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson adapting the screenplay and “Fatal Attraction” filmmaker Adrian Lyne directing, the film promises a dark, modern and very erotic take on Highsmith’s tale.



“Deep Water” will be released on Hulu on March 18. Watch the teaser above.