‘Degrassi’ Alum Stacey Farber to Play Leslie Larr on ‘Superman & Lois’

Stacey Farber is joining the cast of The CW’s upcoming “Superman & Lois” where she’ll play Leslie Larr in recurring role.

Farber’s Larr is described as “the right hand to one of the most influential people on the planet, she’s gone from a young, idealistic dreamer to a hardened, world-worn dream killer. Athletic, strong… and oftentimes heartless.”

We’re going to bet that “one of the most influential people” is none other than frequent Superman foe Lex Luthor, who has been played by “Two and a Half Men” alum Jon Cryer in the CW universe; Cryer has appeared mostly on “Supergirl” as well as last year’s “Crisis On Infinite Earths” mega-crossover.

There isn’t a specific character from DC Comics’ “Superman” mythology that lines up with Leslie Larr as described above. But it’s probably significant that the name is almost identical to Lesla-Larr, a rarely seen enemy of Supergirl created by Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel and artist Jim Mooney in 1961.

First appearing in the 4-issue story “Supergirl’s Secret Enemy!” that began with “Action Comics” #279, Lesla-Larr was a brilliant Kryptonian — which means, like Superman and Supergirl, she has amazing powers when she’s on Earth — from the Bottle city of Kandor. (Literally, it was miniaturized and imprisoned in a bottle.) Envious of Supergirl’s fame on Earth, Lesla-Larr robbed Supergirl of her powers, kidnapped and brought her to Kandor, then went out in the world to take her place.

She subsequently teamed up with Lex Luthor, because of course, but was eventually discovered and sent back to Kandor to be punished. Lesla-Lar returned in a 1963 issue of “Action Comics,” where she was killed by Kryptonian criminals from the Phantom Zone, but she continued to make sporadic appearances as a ghost (no, really) throughout the 60s and 70s. Her last appearance was in 1981’s “Superman Family” #206, where she was apparently destroyed for good, and the character hasn’t appeared in DC Comics since.

Assuming the similarity between the two names isn’t a coincidence, we suspect Superman is going to have a super-problem on his hands when “Superman & Lois” airs in 2021.

“Superman & Lois,” the latest DC Comics-based series from The CW, will debut sometime in January. It stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the Man of the Steel and Lois Lane, respectively. The series focuses on Superman and his wife Lois Lane, who move back to the town of Smallville after an unspecified “tragic event” and attempt to rebuild their lives. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin star as the pair’s teenage sons, with Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang.

Farber is best known for her role as Ellie Nash on the Canadian TV series, “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” She is represented by A3 Artists Agency, The Characters Talent Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.