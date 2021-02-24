Person typing on laptop

Getty Images

Understanding the Substack Boom and What It Means for Media

by | February 24, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Delia Cai, creator of the media newsletter Deez Links, speaks to TheWrap about the future of newsletters

It’s no secret that newsletters are having a moment in the media industry.

Prominent writers and journalists like Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias, The Verge’s Casey Newton, New York magazine’s Andrew Sullivan, BuzzFeed’s Anne Helen Petersen and Vulture’s Hunter Harris have all left their gigs in recent months to write their newsletters full-time for paying subscribers on platforms like Substack. Publishers have also taken note and are focusing more on email newsletters to increase readership and subscriber numbers.

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Bachelor Matt James

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Declines With ‘Hometown’ Week, but ABC Clings to First Place in Key Demo
Britney Spears tabloid covers

Britney Spears Doc Sparks Re-Examination of Celebrity: ‘The World Has Finally Woken Up’

The Growing Apple-Facebook Rivalry and 4 Other Surprises From Q4 Earnings Season
Cherries Wild

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Game Show Goes Flat in Delayed Debut
The Office Steve Carell

How ‘The Office’ Is Already Paying Off for Peacock
Hollywood production insurance COVID

Hollywood’s 4 Biggest Questions to Get Production Back to Normal
Old Supergirl

The CW’s Viewers Are Older Than Fox’s So Far This Season – Here’s Why
Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina - Show

Ratings: Univision Wins Thursday With ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Awards

WrapPRO Roundtable: Inside the Shift Toward Multicultural Representation on Screen | Video
Facebook

What Facebook’s Ban on News in Australia Means for the U.S.
Masked Dancer Season 1 finale winner

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Finale Adds 400,000 Viewers From Last Week