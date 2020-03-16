Telemundo’s Reality Competitions Beat Univision’s Biden-Sanders Debate in Preliminary Ratings
But Big 4 broadcast nets — CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC — beat them both
Tony Maglio | March 16, 2020 @ 8:39 AM
Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 9:08 AM
CNN
Telemundo’s reality competitions, “United States Exathlon” and “La Voz” (“The Voice”), topped Univision’s Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden debate in preliminary Nielsen ratings.
Due to the nature of live events, like a debate, Univision’s early numbers are subject to upward adjustment — so Sunday’s ranking of the Spanish-language networks may change. We’ll get final numbers later on Monday.
CNN’s Nielsen returns for the shared debate will be significantly higher than Univision’s — we’ll get them later today as well. On Univision, the English-language debate was translated into Spanish via voiceover.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” earned a 1.3 and 7.5 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 received a 0.8 and 5.1 million viewers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/3 and first in viewers with 7.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” drew a 1.0 and 10.3 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 had a 0.6 and 6 million viewers. At 9, an “NCIS: New Orleans” got a 0.6 and 6.3 million viewers. A second episode at 10 was steady in the key demo but slipped to 5.9 million viewers.
NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.5 million.
For NBC, the Season 3 premiere of “The Wall” at 7 had a 0.6 and 3.3 million viewers. At 8, “Little Big Shots” settled for a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 managed a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers.
For Fox, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” settled for a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.6/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” got a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers.
Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.
Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 1 million. The debate aired from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 765,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 783,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.2/1 and 663,000.
Happy Mario Day: 8 Games You Might Not Know That Feature Nintendo's Mascot (Photos)
March 10, or Mario Day (MAR10... get it?) wasn't invented by Nintendo, and it's not tied to the company's marketing, but that didn't stop everyone from declaring today the magical Italian plumber's unofficial holiday. Of course you know Mario appears in over 50 games under his own moniker (and often alongside his twin brother, Luigi). But he has also had clever cameos in tons of other Nintendo games, many that have since been forgotten. So on Mario's Day, dust off your old consoles -- here are some games you might not have known Mario is involved with.
Donkey Kong Arcade (1981): Older gamers know this, but for people who didn't come of age in smoke-filled video arcades, Mario's first-ever appearance was in this 1981 release from Nintendo -- though he didn't have his name yet. Before Nintendo settled on Mario, they called him Mr. Video, and then Jumpman. He's appeared in almost every "Donkey Kong" title since -- and even filled the rare role of villain in this game's first sequel, "Donkey King, Jr."
"Golf," Various Nintendo systems beginning with Arcade (1984): Later expanded into a full-on franchise now known as Mario Golf, this series started out as just a normal (for the time) golf simulator with a very familiar player character that, if you look closely, is definitely Mario taking a personal day.
Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! NES (1987): Come for the impossibly hard final battle with Iron Mike himself in the NES classic, stay for the completely unauthorized cameo by Mario as the referee. And uh, we weren't kidding about that by the way. In 2009, the game's desginers admitted they added Mario without permission from corporate bigwigs. Talk about a body blow (to copyright)!
"Tetris" NES (1988), Game Boy (1989) or SNES (1994): Of course Nintendo sneaked Mario into the port of the super addictive Soviet-made puzzle game. But you had to be really, really good to find it. The NES version included animated bumpers between levels, and players who made it all past Stage 9 Level 5 were rewarded with the dancing sprites of several contemporary Nintendo characters, including Mario and Luigi (along with Peach, Bowser, Samus and others). "Tetris 99" also has a Mario-themed level.
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" SNES (1991), Game Boy Advance (2002): The absolute best "Legend of Zelda" game (fight me, "Breath of the Wild") also features one of the most fun Mario cameos. Just walk over to Kakariko Village and enter one of the houses. Along the back walls you'll find a portrait of our handsome plumber that will even give you money.
Yoshi franchise Various systems, (1991-present): This might seem obvious, but it's worth noting that Mario is a support character in virtually all of the "Yoshi" games dating back to their original release in 1991. In the original Yoshi game, Mario was the first-person player re-arranging Yoshi shells on a board, but eventually grew into a full-fledged participant in the game. He also shows up as an adorable baby in "Yoshi's Island" for SNES.
"Kirby Super Star" SNES (1996): The last truly great Super Nintendo game (do whatever you have to do and play it) features tons of fun Nintendo cameos including multiple Marios -- the above are only two of many.
Minecraft (2011): The puzzle-building game from Mojang and Microsoft Studios added a Mario-themed resource pack in 2016, letting users play as Mario (and 40 other Nintendo characters). But the upgrades exclusive to the Wii U version.
1 of 9
Dust off your old consoles, folks
March 10, or Mario Day (MAR10... get it?) wasn't invented by Nintendo, and it's not tied to the company's marketing, but that didn't stop everyone from declaring today the magical Italian plumber's unofficial holiday. Of course you know Mario appears in over 50 games under his own moniker (and often alongside his twin brother, Luigi). But he has also had clever cameos in tons of other Nintendo games, many that have since been forgotten. So on Mario's Day, dust off your old consoles -- here are some games you might not have known Mario is involved with.