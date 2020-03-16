Telemundo’s Reality Competitions Beat Univision’s Biden-Sanders Debate in Preliminary Ratings

But Big 4 broadcast nets — CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC — beat them both

| March 16, 2020 @ 8:39 AM Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 9:08 AM
Democratic debate

CNN

Telemundo’s reality competitions, “United States Exathlon” and “La Voz” (“The Voice”), topped Univision’s Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden debate in preliminary Nielsen ratings.

Due to the nature of live events, like a debate, Univision’s early numbers are subject to upward adjustment — so Sunday’s ranking of the Spanish-language networks may change. We’ll get final numbers later on Monday.

CNN’s Nielsen returns for the shared debate will be significantly higher than Univision’s — we’ll get them later today as well. On Univision, the English-language debate was translated into Spanish via voiceover.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” earned a 1.3 and 7.5 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 received a 0.8 and 5.1 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/3 and first in viewers with 7.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” drew a 1.0 and 10.3 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 had a 0.6 and 6 million viewers. At 9, an “NCIS: New Orleans” got a 0.6 and 6.3 million viewers. A second episode at 10 was steady in the key demo but slipped to 5.9 million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.5 million.

For NBC, the Season 3 premiere of “The Wall” at 7 had a 0.6 and 3.3 million viewers. At 8, “Little Big Shots” settled for a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 managed a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

For Fox, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” settled for a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.6/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” got a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 1 million. The debate aired from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 765,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 783,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.2/1 and 663,000.

