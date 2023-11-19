CNN’s Jake Tapper and Rep. Jamie Raskin dove into a conversation on “State of the Union” Sunday about antisemitism around the world and, increasingly, in the United States — even inside the Democratic Party. Tapper brought up Thursday’s protest outside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters, which was largely made up of groups from the Democratic Socialists of America, Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow.

He asked Raskin point blank, “What do you make of this as a Jewish American, as a proud progressive, a Democrat? There’s antisemitism in the Democratic Party these days.”

“Well, there’s antisemitism everywhere these days,” Raskin replied, “as we were discussing with Elon Musk. And I mean, we’re talking about a problem that goes back thousands of years, obviously. I was very disappointed to see what happened over at the DNC the other day.”

Of the protesters who “are somehow tempted to engage in pushing and shoving like, you know, Kevin McCarthy in Congress, but doing it outside, I’m totally opposed to that,” he added. “They should study the history of nonviolent movements in America, like the women’s movement, the civil rights movement, the LGBTQ movement, the environmental movement that have been the great civilizing movements of our time and of American history that have transformed things.”

The protest in question was organized by IfNotNow, a Jewish-led peace organization that describes itself as “a movement of American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis.”

The night ended in violent clashes between protesters and U.S. Capitol Police, who later released a statement that asserted, “We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful.”