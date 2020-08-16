The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually Monday, and the DNC has announced a lineup of speakers that includes the Obamas, the Clintons, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris has also been scheduled to speak at the four-day convention, along with former contenders, Gretchen Whitmer and Tammy Duckworth.
Here’s the expected lineup of speakers by day:
Monday
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Rep. Jim Clyburn
- Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson
- Rep. Gwen Moore
- Former Gov. John Kasich
- Sen. Doug Jones
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday
- Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Wednesday
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Gov. Tony Evers
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Kamala Harris
- Former President Barack Obama
Thursday
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth
- Sen. Chris Coons
- The Biden Family
- Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden
How to watch
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention will be live-streamed virtually on the DNC’s website from 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday. Viewers can also watch the speeches live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.