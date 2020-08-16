The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually Monday, and the DNC has announced a lineup of speakers that includes the Obamas, the Clintons, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris has also been scheduled to speak at the four-day convention, along with former contenders, Gretchen Whitmer and Tammy Duckworth.

Here’s the expected lineup of speakers by day:

Monday

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson

Rep. Gwen Moore

Former Gov. John Kasich

Sen. Doug Jones

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama

Thursday

Sen. Cory Booker

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Chris Coons

The Biden Family

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden

How to watch

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention will be live-streamed virtually on the DNC’s website from 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday. Viewers can also watch the speeches live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.