Democratic Primaries 2020: State-by-State Results for ‘Super Tuesday II’ (Updating Live)

Joe Biden has emerged victorious in the first three states — Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi — that are holding their primaries on a night known as “Super Tuesday II.”

With the recent departures of Senator Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg from the presidential race, the contest for the Democratic nomination has boiled down to two: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Thus far, 1,409 delegates have been allocated between the various Democratic candidates, and Biden is leading the pack with 670. (1,991 delegates are needed to win the nomination.) But a win in Michigan, which has the most delegates up for grabs on Tuesday, could help Sanders narrow the gap in delegates — or allow Biden to widen it.

Last Tuesday, Biden had a strong performance during Super Tuesday and had victories in 10 states. Sanders won at least five states and is the projected winner in California, which had the most delegates in play.

The first polls closed around 5 p.m. PT, while the latest in Idaho and Washington will close around 8 p.m. PT. These six states will also be conducting their Republican primaries, and Donald Trump is expected to notch those victories.

It’s not immediately clear if any victory speeches will be canceled tonight out of caution over the coronavirus outbreak, but Sanders and Biden both canceled their respective rallies in Cleveland as a precautionary measure.

This post will be updating live as the results are announced. Check back for updates.

Michigan (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Winner: Biden

Mississippi (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Winner: Biden

Missouri (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Winner: Biden

North Dakota (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Idaho (8 p.m. PT/11. p.m. ET)

Washington (8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET)