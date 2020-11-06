Democrats, Assemble! Election 2020 Gets the ‘Avengers’ Meme It Deserves
Barack Obama as Black Panther and Trump as Thanos perfectly illustrate what’s going on
Umberto Gonzalez | November 6, 2020 @ 2:35 PM
Last Updated: November 6, 2020 @ 2:38 PM
We’re all still stuck in political and emotional limbo waiting for the 2020 presidential race to finally — FINALLY — be called. It’s a lot like someone just snapped 50% of all relaxed feelings on Earth out of existence.
Yes, what we’re saying is that the 2020 election feels a lot like 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” And that means a lot of people out there are not doubt desperate for an… endgame where the good guys finally win a decisive victory and perform another snap to bring that other 50% of relaxed feelings back into existence.
We’ll leave it to you to determine for yourself who the good guys and bad guys are, but it probably won’t surprise you to discover that Joe Biden supporters think the Democrats are the heroes. Which brings us to the whole reason we had this convoluted discussion about politics and “The Avengers”: A seriously bizarre video some Biden supporter put together in which leading members of the Democratic party replace members of the World’s Mightiest Heroes in the climatic final battle of “Avengers: Endgame.”
The all star Democratic Avengers lineup features Joe Biden as Captain America, Barack Obama as the Black Panther, President Trump as ubervillian Thanos, Stacey Abrams as Okoye, Kamala Harris as Falcon, Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, Cory Booker as Drax, Elizabeth Warren as Mantis, Beto O’Rourke as Star Lord, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, AOC as Captain Marvel, Ilhan Omar as Shuri, Nancy Pelosi as Wasp, Michelle Obama as Gamora, Ayanna Pressley as Rescue, and we think Hillary Clinton as Valkyrie.
As of Friday afternoon, a winner for the presidency has not been called by most major outlets, but a Biden victory appears imminent as the Democratic candidate currently holds the lead in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.
According to the Associated Press and Fox News, which have both projected a Biden victory in Arizona, Biden stands with 264 Electoral College votes while Trump trails with 214; other major news outlets currently have the vote count down at 253 for Biden and 213 for Trump.Early on Wednesday morning, Trump fraudulently claimed a victory — audio of which is featured in the Endgame clip — while on Thursday evening, Trump spewed a slew of lies and misinformation to baselessly claim he was being cheated in the election.
10 Huge 'Avengers: Endgame' Actors Who Had No Dialogue at All (Photos)
HUGE Spoiler warning: Please don't read this if you don't want to know details about "Avengers: Endgame."
We get it. There are a LOT of characters in “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s pretty near impossible to get virtually everyone in the MCU some screentime, let alone actual dialogue. But that means a lot of fan favorites -- even Oscar winners! -- had nothing to say during Marvel’s epic finale. We know #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, but this is ridiculous.
Marvel
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)
At the end of “Infinity War,” Nick Fury was dusted. Naturally, we assumed his call to Captain Marvel would save not only him but the entire universe. But we didn’t learn Fury’s fate until the very end of "Endgame," when he showed up at Tony Stark’s funeral. And stood there completely silent.
Marvel
Marie Hill (Cobie Smulders)
We haven’t seen Marie Hill in earnest since “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and she had the bad luck of also getting dusted during the “Infinity War” post-credits sequence. And now she gets nothing more than an invite to Tony Stark’s funeral?
Marvel
Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer)
She just spent decades of her life trapped in the Quantum Realm at the end of “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” THEN got dusted. And now she’s got nothing to say about this whole ordeal?
Marvel
M'Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri (Letitia Wright)
Does shouting “YIBAMBE” count? Other than that, neither character has any dialogue. But hey, at least they showed up and Shuri finally took part in some on-the-ground fighting. Lupita Nyongo’s Nakia, however, was nowhere to be found.
Marvel
Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
Normally you can’t shut this guy up. Loki’s dialogue in this movie is actually just a line from the original “Avengers.” So while we’re thrilled to see him back in a new scene after he DIED in “Infinity War,” we wish the God of Mischief hadn't been literally muzzled.
Marvel
Ramonda (Angela Bassett)
Blasphemy. Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda didn’t get any dialogue as she only appeared near the end of “Endgame” after the big battle was won and Thanos’ army was defeated. While we’re happy we caught a glimpse of the queen herself, we needed more.
Marvel
Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)
When Thor heads back in time to Asgard, at a time when his mother (Rene Russo) is still alive, we catch a glimpse of Natalie Portman’s Jane waking up from a snooze -- a scene from “Thor: The Dark World.” But she didn’t say a word. Portman has an Oscar, and she didn't get it for being quiet.
Marvel
Aunt May (Marisa Tomei)
Aunt May isn’t exactly an Avenger, but Marisa Tomei is an Oscar winner. Here’s hoping she gets a bigger role in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Marvel
Ned (Jacob Batalon)
At the end of the movie, Peter Parker’s friend Ned shows up at school after everyone originally dusted returns, and they embrace each other without a word.
Sony
1 of 10
#ThanosDemandsYourSilence
HUGE Spoiler warning: Please don't read this if you don't want to know details about "Avengers: Endgame."
We get it. There are a LOT of characters in “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s pretty near impossible to get virtually everyone in the MCU some screentime, let alone actual dialogue. But that means a lot of fan favorites -- even Oscar winners! -- had nothing to say during Marvel’s epic finale. We know #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, but this is ridiculous.