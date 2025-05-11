Denise Alexander, Dr. Lesley Webber on ‘General Hospital,’ Dies at 85

Denise Alexander, best known for her decades-long portrayal of Dr. Lesley Webber on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 85.

“I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber – one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television – for nearly five decades,” said “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini on X.

Alexander reportedly died in March. No further details were given.

“It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace.”

Alexander joined the cast of “Days of Our Lives” when she was still in college, and only shifted to “General Hospital” after her contract lapsed. She began playing Dr. Lesley Williams in March 1973 and remained in the role until her character was seemingly killed offscreen in March 1984.

She joined the cast of “Another World” two years later before returning to “General Hospital” in 1996, when it was revealed Dr. Lesley had been drugged and kept in a coma by the same man who had kidnapped her character’s daughter.

Denise Alexander was born in New York City on November 11, 1939. She moved to Los Angeles with her father, agent Alec Alexander, and worked in TV and radio as a college student.

Alexander was also featured in the TV movie “The Lindberg Kidnapping Case” and in 15 episodes of “Sunset Beach.”

Denise Alexander was married to actor-director Richard A. Colla until his death in December 2021 and was stepmother to his daughter Elizabeth, who died in March of this year.