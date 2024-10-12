Dennis Quaid Joins Trump in Coachella, Asks Crowd to ‘Pick a Side’ Between TikTok and the Constitution | Video

Donald Trump held a rally in Coachella, California on Saturday, known for being the home of the famed music festival. It is not completely clear why Trump is campaigning in the Democratic stronghold ahead of another rally set for Madison Square Garden in New York City, but actor Dennis Quaid appeared at the event and told supporters that this year’s election is between TikTok and the U.S. Constitution.

“I’m here to tell you that it’s time to pick a side,” Quaid began. “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?”

In a speech not unlike Trump’s own often meandering diatribes, Quaid lamented the loss of a nation that “had cheap cash” and was “exporting oil to our allies and our friends.”

Quaid made sure to remind the crowd of his recent starring role in “Reagan,” adding that Ronald Reagan was his favorite president of the 20th century — before making clear that Trump is his favorite president of the 21st.

The actor also spoke about his housekeeper Josie, who he said was “here illegally for over a decade using her sister’s identification.” Despite the fact that Josie “worked for us” and “lived in fear” that she would be deported that entire time, Quaid continued, the actor only volunteered to sponsor her to become a U.S. citizen after Trump was elected.

Quaid insisted that the “fairy tale called Harris and Biden now just doesn’t work. Four years ago, peace in the world was not just some kind of fairy tale either. Peace in the Middle East — Trump actually was right on the verge of accomplishing the Abraham Accords, that would have recognized Israel by Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations, and would have had us on the road to peace that we have been so trying to get to since the Biblical times of Ishmael and Isaac.”

You can watch the full Trump rally featured Dennis Quaid in the video above.