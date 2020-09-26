Dennis Quaid Voices ‘Outrage’ at ‘Cancel Culture Media’ for Response to COVID PSA (Video)

Dennis Quaid said he’s “feeling some outrage and a lot of disappointment” over the media’s response to a public service announcement he participated in with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is being used by the cancel culture media that I was doing a campaign ad and endorsement of Donald Trump, and that I was paid handsomely for this by diverted CDC funds,” Quaid said in an Instagram video titled “NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPOLITICIZED” on Saturday.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he continued, saying that the PSA was about “raising awareness for COVID-19 and what we can still do to prevent lives being lost to this terrible, terrible virus.”
Quaid said that the ad was not meant to be political and that he wasn’t paid for it.
“It was about the importance of wearing a mask, about social distancing, and was in no way political,” he said. “I was not paid one penny for doing this interview and neither was Dr. Anthony Fauci.”
Then he took a moment to scold reporters who he says didn’t “do their homework.”
“I am really disappointed that some people who call themselves legitimate reporters don’t do their homework. If you would like to listen to my entire conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, you can,” he said. “It’s on my podcast ‘The Dennisance’ on Audio Up. Whoever wrote this story obviously did not listen to the interview.”
Politico reported Friday that the PSA was a $300 million ad campaign from the Health and Human Services Department to help “defeat despair” about the pandemic, and that senior officials had recorded spots with Quaid and singer CeCe Winans while reaching out to Dr. Oz and Garth Brooks as well.
Dennis Quaid has previously been vocal about his support for Trump’s response to the pandemic. “I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over,” the actor told the Daily Beast in April.
Quaid ended the PSA about the PSA with a reminder: “Wear a mask.”
'SNL': The 15 Best Sketches From Season 45 (Photos)
The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.
Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood 2019: Eddie Murphy hosted for the first time since the mid-1980s and he brought back all of his classic characters. Among them was Mr. Robinson, who showed up to teach boys and girls about the blight of gentrification. “I was gone for a bit but now I’m alright. My neighbors were all black but now they white.” We missed you, Eddie. Watch it here.
Debbie Downer Wedding Reception: In the final live episode before "SNL" went home during the coronavirus, Rachel Dratch brought back Debbie Downer to remind us all (correctly, it turns out) of what was in store for us. Watch it here.
Impeachment Fantasy Cold Open: One of many cold opens featuring Alec Baldwin's Trump, this one that takes us all back to the better days: When the president was being impeached. This imagines the trial most people wished had happened. Watch it here.
Grouch: We knew "Sesame Street's" move to HBO could make it edgier but a "Joker"-style origin story for Oscar the Grouch took a bit too far. Watch it here.
Airport Sushi: John Mulaney completes the trilogy we never knew we needed by following up "Diner Lobster" and "Bodega Bathroom" with "Airport Sushi." Watch it here.
Uncle Meme: Always talk to your children about the dangers of irresponsible memes. Watch it here.
Family Charades: RuPaul made his "SNL" hosting debut with this sketch about a family that really does not understand the rules of Charades. Watch it here.
Robbie: Let's be honest, this is how "Rudy" would have turned out in real life. J.J. Watt just had to be the one to say it. Watch it here.
Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now (With Kylo Ren): Matt the Radar Technician is now "Randy the Entry Level Intern" in this follow-up to see if Kylo Ren really has made The First Order a more work-friendly place to be. Watch it here.
Party Song: Will Ferrell returned for his fifth time hosting and plays an AP English Teacher who is going through a rough spot in his marriage. Watch it here.
Mid-Day News: A midday news report about crime devolves into the most hilariously tone-deaf competition ever. Watch it here.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open: Dr. Fauci probably isn't happy about many things these days, but he got his wish when Brad Pitt played the country's top infectious disease expert to kick off "SNL's" second "At Home" edition. Watch it here.
Zoom Call: Too real, "SNL." Just way too real. Watch it here.
Sport Report: After two months of quarantine, we all probably would tune into "Popcorn Pop Off." If this seems too unbelievable, we remind you that ESPN actually aired people playing H-O-R-S-E. Watch it here.
Dreams: "SNL" sent off its season on a more somber, yet hopeful note: Reminding us all about the world that used to be before the pandemic. We hope to see it again. Watch it here.
1 of 16
From Eddie Murphy’s return to quarantined episodes, 45th edition of late night sketch series won’t be forgotten
The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.