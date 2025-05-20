Denzel Washington had a “great evening” attending the premiere of his upcoming film “Highest 2 Lowest” despite his run-in with a photographer on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

“It was a great evening,” a representative for Washington reportedly told People of the night.

His team’s response comes after the legendary actor got into a heated back-and-forth with a red carpet photographer after the photojournalist tugged on Washington to beckon him over. At the time, Washington was chatting with his “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike Lee. Following the arm tugging, Washington was seen walking up to the photographer, pointing his finger at him and seemingly telling him not to pull on him.

The photographer, seen grinning, appears to understand Washington’s explanation of his personal boundaries, but as the actor was about to walk away, the photographer grabbed his arm and pulled him yet again. That’s when Washington, visibly uncomfortable, pivoted back to the photographer and apparently told him to “stop it.”

Denzel Washington (Getty Images)

Later on that night, the festival gave Washington a surprise Honorary Palme d’Or, Cannes’ highest honor.

“This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” Washington said. “It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike.”

He continued: “To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well … You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”

“Highest 2 Lowest,” which also stars A$AP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright and Dean Winters, will be Washington’s fifth collaborative project with Lee. The film is set to hit select theaters on Aug. 22 and will land on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.





