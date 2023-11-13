Denzel Washington is reteaming with director Antoine Fuqua and is set to star in an untitled Hannibal biopic at Netflix, the streamer announced Monday.

Following the Carthaginian general’s historic conquests, the Roman wartime epic also comes from “Gladiator” scribe John Logan.

Hannibal was a brilliant Carthaginian general who led his army, including fearsome war elephants, over the Alps into Italy during the Second Punic War against Rome in the 3rd Century B.C.

The official logline from Netflix said the project is “based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history.” The streamer added that “the film covers the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War.”

Washington and Fuqua will also produce the project along with Erik Olsen and Adam Goldworm. Jeremy Lott and Frank Moll are attached as executive producers.

The film is part of Fuqua’s production company Hill District Media’s first-look partnership with Netflix.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Washington is now able to revisit a project he wanted to star in over 20 years ago but had to pass on due to Fox wanting to produce it at a time when he did not want to be away from his kids for an extended period. With his children now establishing their own careers in Hollywood, the timing seems right for Washington to take on this ambitious role.

Washington most recently worked with Fuqua on the third installment of the “The Equalizer” franchise. Washington will also reteam with Sir Ridley Scott and resume work on the “Gladiator” sequel, which was paused due to the labor strikes.

Washington is repped by WME and Fuqua is repped by LBI Entertainment and WME.