Deportation Comedy ‘Borderline’ in the Works at ABC

ABC is developing a single-camera comedy “Borderline” about a “whirlwind romance” that is interrupted when one of the two lovers gets deported.

The comedy project is set at ABC Signature and comes from Chris Encell, a Latinx writer who serves as a co-producer for Netflix’s “On My Block” and was a writer for two seasons on NBC’s “The Good Place.” Encell is also a producer on Fox’s animated comedy “Housebroken.”

Here is the logline for the project:

After goody two-shoes Steve falls for reckless Maria, their whirlwind romance is cut short when she gets deported. Now they must decide whether to bail on the potential love of their lives or take a leap of faith and get married. Can two completely different people who barely know each other live happily ever after? Absolutely not, but they’re going to try.

Danny Chun is also an executive producer on the project.

“Borderline” is not the only project in development at ABC that touches on real-world issues. The network is also developing a comedy project from newly-named “Tonight Show” co-showrunner Nedaa Sweiss, titled “Real People,” follows a group of “diverse neighboring families who grew close during the lockdown as they struggle to return to everyday life in their own comedic ways,” according to the series logline.