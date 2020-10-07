Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, was released from prison on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond.

Chauvin, who was being held at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility before being transferred to Hennepin County Jail, was released on conditional bail at 11:22 a.m. local time, according to Hennepin County Jail records available online. The non-cash bond was guaranteed by Allegheny Casualty, WCCO, the local CBS affiliate, reported.

In June, Chauvin — the officer who was seen on video choking Floyd with his knee — was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. (Lane and Kueng were previously released from custody in June, while Thao was released in July.)

Chauvin, 44, is expected to appear in court on March 8 of next year.