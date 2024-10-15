Derek Hough Details Wife Hayley’s Severe Brain Bleed Health Scare Ahead of Her ‘DWTS’ Return | Video

The troupe dancer is returning to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom for Dedication Night alongside her husband

In honor of Hayley Erbert Hough returning to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom on Tuesday night, her husband Derek Hough shared an update on her health scare last year that very nearly could have killed her.

The two were on tour with “DWTS” in December 2023 when Hayley began having a seizure offstage. “It’s really hard to even put into words,” the dancing champ-turned-judge tears up in the clip. “We rushed her to the hospital. She was still in her costume. And the doctor came to me and he said that she has a severe brain bleed, so they had to operate right now.”

The doctor also told Hough, “She might not make it, and even if she does make it, she won’t be the same person.”

Gene Simmons, DWTS contestant Brooks Nader
Read Next
'Dancing With the Stars' Week 3: Gene Simmons Hands Out 2 Season Firsts: A 10, and Inappropriateness

Hayley was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma due to a burst blood vessel. Doctors performed a craniectomy, which involved removing part of her skull, to relieve the pressure on her brain.

Hough previously shared the health scare to his Instagram page, telling fans, “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle.”

In keeping with the show’s upcoming theme of Dedication Night, the clip will air ahead of her first performance since her surgery. Hayley had performed as part of the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe and on the show’s tour prior to her incident.

Additionally, Hayley and Derek will be performing together, ABC confirmed on Tuesday. They got married on Aug. 26, 2023.

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Chandler Kinney, who is competing this season and has been at the top of the leaderboard, responded with the comment, “screaming.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+.

Chandler Kinney on Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars"
Read Next
Chandler Kinney Is Still Frustrated That ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Was Canceled

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.