Channel 4 dropped a “Derry Girls” trailer for its third and final season on Thursday, which shows the girls freaking out about their upcoming GCSE tests.

The series, which is set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

The synopsis for the upcoming season, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date: “While there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to adulthood.”

Channel 4 also shared a first-look photo conveying the kind of pandemonium we can expect in the final season.

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

The trailer features everyone yelling for Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) and the introduction of Damien Molony’s plumber, who has the women in a tizzy. “If you’re that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick,” says Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke).

Lisa McGee shared the trailer to Twitter, saying, “We’re back bitches! Happy St Paddy’s day!!”

In September, she announced on Twitter the show would be ending: “Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”