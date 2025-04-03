‘Devil May Cry’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who in the Netflix Series?

“Devil May Cry” – the latest Netflix animated series based on a video game – has finally arrived.
Steered by Adi Shankar, who was also responsible for the critically successful “Castlevania” series also at Netflix, the new “Devil May Cry” show brings the classic violent gunplay combat from the video game along with the grungy late ’90s/early ’00s vibe and music that was popular at the time of its original release.
Here are the familiar faces voicing the biggest characters in the new series in our complete “Devil May Cry” cast and character guide.
Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante
Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante.
Bosch is most known for playing Adam, the Black Power Ranger in “The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” film and series as well as voicing Kaneda in “Akira” and Ichigo Kurosaki in “Bleach.”
Kevin Conroy as Baines
Kevin Conroy voices Vice President Baines. The actor finished recording his lines before his death in 2022.
Conroy is iconically known for being the voice for Batman across a multitude of platforms – most famously “Batman: The Animated Series.” He also voiced the Caped Crusader in the popular “Batman: Arkham” video game series.
Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary
Scout Taylor-Compton plays Mary.
Taylor-Compton is most recognized for playing Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” reboot and it’s 2009 sequel “Halloween II.” She also appeared in “The Runaways” and “An American Crime.”
Hoon Lee as White Rabbit
Hoon Lee voices White Rabbit.
Lee starred in “Warrior” from 2019-2023 and “Banshee” from 2013-2016. He also voiced Splinter in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot. Lee also had a recurring role in Prime Video’s “Bosch.”
Robbie Daymond as Vergil
Robbie Daymond voices Vergil, Dante’s brother.
Daymond is a prolific voice actor who most notably led “Persona 5: Royal” as Goro Akechi and “Spider-Man” as Peter Parker. He is also a consistent player on the very popular Dungeons and Dragons live play series “Critical Role.”