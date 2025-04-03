‘Devil May Cry’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who in the Netflix Series?

Dante is here

devil-may-cry-netflix
A still from "Devil May Cry." (Credit: Netflix)
Jacob Bryant

“Devil May Cry” – the latest Netflix animated series based on a video game – has finally arrived.

Steered by Adi Shankar, who was also responsible for the critically successful “Castlevania” series also at Netflix, the new “Devil May Cry” show brings the classic violent gunplay combat from the video game along with the grungy late ’90s/early ’00s vibe and music that was popular at the time of its original release.

Here are the familiar faces voicing the biggest characters in the new series in our complete “Devil May Cry” cast and character guide.

"Devil May Cry" (Credit: Netflix)
“Devil May Cry” (Credit: Netflix)

Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante

Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante.

Bosch is most known for playing Adam, the Black Power Ranger in “The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” film and series as well as voicing Kaneda in “Akira” and Ichigo Kurosaki in “Bleach.”

Kevin Conroy (Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)
Kevin Conroy (Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Kevin Conroy as Baines

Kevin Conroy voices Vice President Baines. The actor finished recording his lines before his death in 2022.

Conroy is iconically known for being the voice for Batman across a multitude of platforms – most famously “Batman: The Animated Series.” He also voiced the Caped Crusader in the popular “Batman: Arkham” video game series.

"Devil May Cry" (Credit: Netflix)
“Devil May Cry” (Credit: Netflix)

Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary

Scout Taylor-Compton plays Mary.

Taylor-Compton is most recognized for playing Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” reboot and it’s 2009 sequel “Halloween II.” She also appeared in “The Runaways” and “An American Crime.”

"Devil May Cry" (Credit: Netflix)
“Devil May Cry” (Credit: Netflix)

Hoon Lee as White Rabbit

Hoon Lee voices White Rabbit.

Lee starred in “Warrior” from 2019-2023 and “Banshee” from 2013-2016. He also voiced Splinter in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot. Lee also had a recurring role in Prime Video’s “Bosch.”

"Devil May Cry" (Credit: Netflix)
“Devil May Cry” (Credit: Netflix)

Robbie Daymond as Vergil

Robbie Daymond voices Vergil, Dante’s brother.

Daymond is a prolific voice actor who most notably led “Persona 5: Royal” as Goro Akechi and “Spider-Man” as Peter Parker. He is also a consistent player on the very popular Dungeons and Dragons live play series “Critical Role.”

hacks-hannah-einbinder-jean-smart-max-2
Read Next
‘Hacks’ Season 4 Review: Max Series Tackles Late Night in Hilariously Vicious Return

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments