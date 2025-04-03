‘Devil May Cry’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who in the Netflix Series?

“Devil May Cry” – the latest Netflix animated series based on a video game – has finally arrived.

Steered by Adi Shankar, who was also responsible for the critically successful “Castlevania” series also at Netflix, the new “Devil May Cry” show brings the classic violent gunplay combat from the video game along with the grungy late ’90s/early ’00s vibe and music that was popular at the time of its original release.

Here are the familiar faces voicing the biggest characters in the new series in our complete “Devil May Cry” cast and character guide.