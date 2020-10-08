Ratings: Patrick Dempsey’s ‘Devils’ Has a Hellish Debut on The CW

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” tops everything that isn’t the VP debate

Patrick Dempsey’s Italian thriller series “Devils” did not draw divine numbers when it made its U.S. broadcast debut on The CW Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was the night’s highest-rated entertainment show, though the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris dominated primetime overall across the Big 4 networks.

You can find the early ratings for the Harris-Pence debate here.

Also Read: Early Ratings: VP Debate Grows 4% From 2016 Across Big 4 Broadcast Nets

Due to the nature of live television, the below numbers for the debate — which aired from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET (or 6 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT) — are not adjusted for time-zone differences and thus should be considered subject to significant adjustment. Final Nielsen ratings for the debate, as well as Wednesday’s data for the cable news networks, will be available later on Thursday.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “20/20’s” debate pre-show at 8 p.m., put up a 0.9/5 and 4.9 million viewers. The debate itself from 9-11 averaged a 1.8/9 and 7.8 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.2/6 and third in viewers with 4.6 million. At 8, “The Masked Singer” scored a 1.4/8 and 5.7 million viewers. At 9, the Harris vs. Pence showdown received a 1.1/5 and 3.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres' Ratings Woes Extend Beyond Daytime

NBC was third in ratings with a 1.1/6 and second in viewers with 5 million. At 8, “The Weakest Link” got a 0.8/5 and 4.5 million viewers. The VP debate followed with a 1.2/6 and 5.3 million viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.9/5 and in viewers with 4.3 million. “Big Brother” at 8 landed a 0.9/5 and 4.2 million viewers. From 9-11, Pence and Harris’ sparring took a 1.0/5 and 4.3 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in viewers with 995,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 984,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 672,000.

More to come…