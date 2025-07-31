Creator Economy Trailblazers Dhar Mann and Sean Atkins to Share Insights at TheGrill

Dhar Mann, the top digital scripted storyteller in the world, and Dhar Mann Studios (DMS) CEO Sean Atkins will join TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s media and technology conference, on Sept. 30 at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater in Los Angeles to discuss the rise of creator-led studios.

About Dhar Mann & DMS

Built DMS into the largest creator-built studio in Los Angeles

125,000 sq. ft. of production space with 3 Burbank sound stages

Nearly 200 team members powering daily production

143M+ followers and 10B+ annual views across platforms

Produces 5 premium, 25-minute scripted episodes weekly

To support DMS’s rapid growth, Mann brought on Sean Atkins, former President of MTV and Chief Digital Officer at Discovery, to lead the company. Together, they bring a powerful perspective on how creator-powered studios are redefining content creation, distribution and the traditional Hollywood model.

These speakers join a high-profile lineup that includes music mogul Irving Azoff, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt, Paramount Global EVP, CTO and head of operations Phil Wiser and WME leadership Mark Shapiro, Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz.

Additional high-profile speakers and session details will be announced in the weeks to come.

For over a decade, TheGrill is known for convening the most influential voices across film, television, music, tech, and finance for a day of exclusive panels, high-level networking, and meaningful dialogue. The event provides a unique forum to examine the forces transforming entertainment—and to spotlight the leaders shaping its future. For more information visit: thewrap.com/thegrill

