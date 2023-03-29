Global brand events veteran Diana Ruiz has been named Executive Vice President, Experiences and Design at Fox Entertainment, the media company announced on Wednesday. She will report to Fox Entertainment and Fox Sports Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Acosta.

“With more than 20 years in the global events arena, Diana possesses considerable, proven creativity, discipline and operational excellence,” said Acosta. “Her unique skill set will be invaluable as Fox leverages differentiated, measurable impact-driven events and experiences to continue expanding its leadership position within the worldwide media and content creation landscape.”

“Bringing my passion for conceiving and delivering unforgettable brand experiences to one of the world’s most recognizable names in media is both an honor and thrilling challenge,” said Ruiz. “Celebrating Fox’s bold, original brand of storytelling through physical, real-world moments is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I look forward to generating awareness and excitement for the tremendous creativity and innovation coming from every corner of the company.”

Ruiz will lead Fox’s global events team from Los Angeles and work across all Fox departments including entertainment, sports, news, streaming and ad sales. Among the events that will fall under her purview are Fox Network premieres, Upfronts and Comic Con, as well as the Super Bowl, Men’s and Women’s World Cup, and The MLB All-Star Game.

Previously, she was the Global Head of Strategic Events at Amazon Ads, where she built the division’s global events strategy and team and lead integration across the company’s internal businesses, including Prime Video, Freevee, Twitch, Amazon Music, Alexa, Fire TV, Amazon Live and AWS to produce Amazon’s first One Amazon event. She also launched Amazon’s first Newfronts and Cannes Lions presence in April 2022 and led the rebranding and expansion of Amazon’s global flagship “unBoxed” event.

Before Amazon, Diana served as Google’s Executive Producer of Events & Experiences. She also held events leadership positions at The Village Voice, Pandora Media and Prometheus Global Media, where she led events for the Clio Awards, Adweek, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.