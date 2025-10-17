Diane Keaton, Her Own Brand; Jennifer Meyer Jewelry at 20; Spring 2026 Runway Accessories to Try Now

Diane Keaton was not defined by any fashion brand, she was her own. Jennifer Meyer’s trailblazing L.A. jewelry business at 20. Moncler’s epic Robert De Niro and Al Pacino campaign. Spring 2026 runway accessories to try now and Native American designer Jamie Okuma’s must-have moccasins.

Honoree Diane Keaton at the American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at the Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Getty

She was her own brand

Diane Keaton had personal style the likes of which we may never see again, not just because she was a singular creative, but because of the celebrity-fashion industrial complex we’re now living in.

Keaton, who died Saturday, showed that there could be power in covering up, even in Hollywood; made androgyny approachable and whimsical; and later found a distinctive uniform that was eccentric yet controlled — structured suits, turtlenecks, long skirts and coats, gloves, hats and wide belts in black and white.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in the film “Annie Hall.” Source: Getty/MGM

Although she wore designer clothing over the years — Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani and Thom Browne, to name a few — and modeled in a J.Crew campaign, Keaton wasn’t defined by any one brand. She was her own.

If you can find it (it’s sold out nearly everywhere now), Keaton’s coffee table book “Fashion First” explains how she started experimenting with clothing from an early age, often altering Goodwill finds, then eased into her 1970s style with “Annie Hall,” before finding her uniform in the 2000s. It covers the what and the how of her style, but sadly is light on the why.

Still, it’s full of fun photos, some of them hilariously annotated. “Someone please help me!” Keaton writes of a 1980s fashion don’t. There were no stylists, no glam squads, just her. And she owned it, for better or worse.

Sara Foster, Jennifer Meyer and Erin Foster attend Jennifer Meyer’s 20 Year anniversary celebration on Oct. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Jennifer Meyer’s two decades of Hollywood fashion synergy

The fashion scene in Los Angeles certainly has changed over the last two decades.

Back in 2005, magazines like Us Weekly and In Touch were the chroniclers of celebrity style and the engines of discovery for brands. Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer was perfectly suited to harness the power of Hollywood having grown up in it as the daughter of industry vet Ronald Meyer.

Celebrating 20 years in business, she threw a party last week to celebrate her relaxed brand of luxury jewelry to layer and live in, and there was so much good will, even her ex Tobey Maguire showed up.

The crowd mingling over wine and canapés in Meyer’s Brentwood home was a testament to how much L.A. has grown into a fashion business capital, with Erin and Sara Foster (Favorite Daughter), Tina Chen Craig (U Beauty) and Andrea Lieberman (A.L.C.) among those who have built brands here by tapping into L.A.’s entertainment and creator economy.

Ronald Meyer and Jennifer Meyer attend Jennifer Meyer’s 20 Year anniversary celebration on Oct. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

“When she had this idea, I remember thinking, OK, good luck,” Sara Foster said. “She’d sit in the back office of her house all day designing and bagging samples. And then it just snowballed. I don’t wear her jewelry because she’s my best friend of 25 years, I wear her jewelry because you can sleep in it, but you also get stopped in the street because someone is desperate to know what that piece is. That’s the sign of a real jewelry designer.”

Meyers’ first celebrity fan was Jennifer Aniston, who wore her Gold Leaf necklace in the 2006 film “The Break-Up.” “It didn’t break the Internet because the Internet wasn’t booming. But it broke Us Weekly and InStyle and from there, she wore all kinds of pieces I couldn’t keep in [stock],” Meyer said.

“Courtney Cox’s hoop earrings were in InStyle, which came out monthly then. People were just waiting for it so they could see what to buy,” she said of early-aughts tabloid fashion culture.

Meyer’s 18-karat Good Luck charm, which features all the good luck symbols—an elephant, evil eye, Om, horseshoe, four-leaf clover, and heart—has been another key piece, worn by Rihanna, Alicia Keys and many guests at the party as well.

Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Necklace. Source: Jennifer Meyer

“Sometimes people come up to me on the street to tell me about their good luck, how they gave it to their daughter and she got pregnant, all these great stories,” Meyer said.

Still, she’s as surprised as anyone to still be at it. “I invested hardly any money, there was no overhead, so the risk was minimal. And I wasn’t scared,” Meyer said of starting out. “I was just thinking you know what, let’s see how this goes and suddenly it’s 20 years later.”

Next year, she’s looking forward to reopening her store at Palisades Village. “I can’t wait to bring business back,” she said. “L.A. is an amazing community, and we really come together, especially when people are in need.”

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Source: Getty

Spring 2026 accessories to try now

One of the biggest trends from the Spring 2026 runways was, in fact, jewelry, which seems strategic during an economic slowdown. Costume jewelry typically has lower price points than apparel and leather goods which could help draw in some of the aspirational shoppers that have been fleeing luxury brands in recent years, scared away by relentless price hikes.

I love getting a jump on the next season by shopping things in my closet, on The RealReal, or wherever, and mimicking runway looks. A white button-down shirt, à la Chanel, has already been moved to the front of my closet. I’m also ready to dive back into my jewelry box like it’s the early 2010s, when Jenna Lyons at J.Crew and Michelle Obama in the White House were setting the trend with statement pieces.

One thing I’ve already dusted off is a 1980s enamel and rhinestone bow-shaped brooch I bought at the Paris flea market. Inspired by Tory Burch’s runway styling (see above), I pinned it to the collar of a polo sweater.

Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Source: Getty

Dig up those island souvenirs, too, because Burch also had a ton of seashell pendant necklaces, also seen at Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Versace and Dries Van Noten.

Celine Spring 2026 collection. Source: Getty

This Celine tailored “neckmess” as they say, is already one of the most shared Spring 2026 images on fashion Substack. I love the juxtaposition of the global beads and the white suit jacket, and it’s easy to replicate.

Silk scarves were also a fun trend at Celine, as seen below. “Why don’t you tie one to your leather-bound agenda?” as Diana Vreeland would say.

Celine Spring 2026 collection. Source: Getty

For the first time in a while, Hermès sent its famous (and relatively affordable) silk scarves down the runway, styled in several ways, including at the neck intertwined with diamond necklaces—a look I plan to try with a thin chain. The luxury brand also showed a scarf bag, which has to cost less than a Birkin, right?

Hermès Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Source: Getty

Statement earrings are back too—the bigger, the better—from chandeliers at Saint Laurent to vintage-style flower clip-ons at Chloé. At Balmain, ropes of shell beads blurred the line between necklace and top in the coolest way.

All of it converged in the Chanel collection where the fire coral necklace was a favorite. Brooches, big earrings and ropes of beads were here, too. The message? Just start piling it on, you can’t go wrong.

Left: Balmain Spring 2026; right: Chanel Spring 2026. Source: Getty

Left: Look from Chanel Spring 2026; right: Ayo Edebiri wearing Chanel at “After The Hunt” at the Royal Festival Hall, during the 2025 BFI London Film Festival. Source: Getty

From catwalk to carpet in no time

Speaking of Chanel, newly-minted ambassador Ayo Edebiri has already stepped out in one of the best looks from designer Matthieu Blazy’s Spring 2026 runway debut.

She wore the gown (with a slight modification, the bow moved to the other shoulder) to the premiere of “After the Hunt” in London and looked like a dream.

In other brand news, fans of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s feminist-centered, commercially-minded work at Dior can now follow her to Fendi. Ending months of speculation, the designer is heading home to Rome as the new chief creative officer for the Roman fashion house.

There are so few female directors of luxury houses, so it’s good to see her back at the top. We’ll see if she can strike gold twice at a Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy-owned brand—and how similar or different her vision will be from Dior to Fendi. With Jonathan Anderson’s Dior skewing much younger, it could be an opportunity for Fendi to pick up the lost Dior generation.

Robert De Nire and Al Pacino in the Moncler “Warmer Together” campaign. Source: Moncler

Puffer power play

In one of the all-time best celebrity campaigns, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are now modeling for uber-luxe outerwear brand Moncler.

Titled “Warmer Together,” the campaign features the Hollywood titans, who have been friends for 50 years, wearing Moncler puffers in cinematic black-and-white photos by Platon, including the choice shot above of the duo gazing at the Manhattan skyline.

The advertising blitz includes photos and short films, and is running across outdoor, web and social, so you’ll be seeing a lot of it. There is also a newly recorded rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” by Moncler ambassador Tobe Nwigwe, as part of the campaign.

Pacino and De Niro have appeared in multiple films together throughout their long friendship, including “The Godfather: Part II,” “Righteous Kill,” “The Irishman” and more.

“Warmth was never about the outside. It was always about what was happening on the inside,” De Niro says in the teaser film, his voice like a warm cup of cocoa on a winter day. “Friendship is the greatest thing you can have,” Pacino adds.

Getting these two together is a flex for CEO Remo Ruffini and Moncler, which saw more than $1 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025. The born-in-the-Alps brand has been looking to the U.S. for growth and will show its Fall 2026 collection in the Hollywood winter haven of Aspen on Jan. 31, 2026. It’s sure to be celeb-packed: Moncler’s last show in snowy Courchevel drew dozens of stars, including Jessica Chastain, Adrien Brody and Anne Hathaway.

Manitobah X Jamie Okuma Limited Edition Artist Series shoes. Source: Ryan “Fivish” Cass for Manitobah

Must-have mocs from Jamie Okuma

Native American fashion designer Jamie Okuma has dressed Lily Gladstone and Jessica Matten for the red carpet, is a finalist for the 2025 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund and her work is in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian among other institutions.

Now, fresh off her New York Fashion Week debut, Okuma has a new collaboration offering a taste of her museum-worthy beadwork at an accessible price point.

The gorgeous Manitobah x Jamie Okuma Modern Moc Chukkas ($260) are decorated with floral beadwork designed by Okuma, who is Shoshone-Bannock and Luiseno based in La Jolla, Calif. The design is inspired by her grandmother’s artistry (there’s a long line of creative gifts in the family; Jamie’s mom, Sandra Okuma, is also a renowned artist) and the traditional styles of her tribes in the Great Basin and Plateau regions.

Lily Gladstone wearing a Jamie Okuma dress at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Source: Getty

Manitobah is a Métis-founded Canadian shoe company that has funneled more than $1 million back to Indigenous artisans, supporting communities and preserving traditions through education, employment and collaboration. The drop is part of the Manitobah Artist Series, which brings in creatives to craft products that honor their stories—from sketch to marketing campaign.

The floral Chukkas are limited edition, and Okuma has a lot of serious fans, so they’ll go fast, but there is a possibility of a future restock according to Manitobah reps. Meanwhile, the ready-to-wear collection Okuma just showed at NYFW is available on her website.

Prada Topanga Westfield. Source: Prada

A touch of Milan in the Valley

Prada has been somewhat quiet retail-wise in Southern California in recent years compared to its luxury peers, but the Italian brand just opened a new 5,000-square-foot store at Westfield Topanga.

The boutique features an illuminated façade in the brand’s iconic pastel green with a repeating triangle pattern echoing the brand’s logo. Inside, the black-and-white checkered marble floor pays homage to the original Prada store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The Topanga store has the full run of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, Re-Nylon outerwear, the new Prada Explore handbags, the latest fall shoes and more.

It’s the latest arrival at Westfield Topanga, which opened three years ago to cater to the monied West Valley — aka Kardashian Country. In that time, the shopping center has added 62 new stores — Hermès, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Rolex, to name a few — and now boasts the largest concentration of luxury retailers in L.A. County outside of Rodeo Drive. Maybe it’s time for a “Valley Girl” reboot!

