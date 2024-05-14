Diane Kruger, Judith Godrèche Join TheWrap Live Conversations at the Cannes Film Festival

In celebration of its 15th anniversary as the leading independent source of entertainment news coverage, TheWrap has joined forces with Brand Innovators, the largest professional network of Fortune 500 brand marketers, to host a series of one-on-one conversations at the Brand Innovators Salon D’Affaires pop-up inside the renowned Armani Caffé on La Croisette during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

“For 15 years, TheWrap has played host to important conversations with some of today’s leading Hollywood stars and changemakers so it’s only fitting that we celebrate our anniversary with a series of discussions in Cannes, a hallmark festival for the industry,” says Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap. “We’re delighted to team up with Brand Innovators to bring together the best and brightest minds in entertainment, and these chats will provide a platform for engaging dialogues with A-list talent, and celebrate the artistry of cinema.”

“We have been celebrating our anniversary in Cannes since the inception of Brand Innovators. Cannes Film Festival is always such a special affair, and one that truly embodies our mission to foster dynamic relationships,” added Marc Sternberg, Co-CEO of Brand Innovators. “It is an honor to be partnering with TheWrap, such a powerful platform in media and entertainment, to take our programming for this year to the next level. This will be one for the books.”

TheWrap’s Cannes lineup features:

Friday, May 17, 3pm – 5pm: Sharon Waxman sits down with acclaimed actress and filmmaker Judith Godrèche , a leading voice in France’s #MeToo movement, for a candid conversation on Godrèche’s latest film “Moi Aussi,” which is premiering at the festival.

sits down with acclaimed actress and filmmaker , a leading voice in France’s #MeToo movement, for a candid conversation on Godrèche’s latest film “Moi Aussi,” which is premiering at the festival. Saturday, May 18, 3pm – 5pm: Steve Pond , TheWrap’s Executive Editor of Awards, hosts a discussion with a special guest (to be announced).

, TheWrap’s Executive Editor of Awards, hosts a discussion with a special guest (to be announced). Sunday, May 19, 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Sharon Waxman returns to the Armani Caffé for a one-on-one with award-winning actress Diane Kruger, star of the upcoming film “The Shrouds.”

*Program will begin promptly.

In addition to featuring A-List talent, the Brand Innovators Salon D’Affaires will be a haven for film industry luminaries and marketing industry professionals alike to enjoy five-star hospitality, indulge in French delicacies, grab a creamy caffè latte or refreshing cocktail, and connect with likeminded people.

About TheWrap

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage, and in-depth features for over 15 years. Website: www.thewrap.com

About Brand Innovators

The goal of Brand Innovators is to accelerate the digital transformation of the marketing and media industries. Established in 2011, the Brand Innovators community includes over 50,000 senior brand marketers from Fortune 500 and other leading brands from coast-to-coast, making it the largest professional network of its kind. The Brand Innovators Advisory Board and Professional Councils include some of the most innovative brand marketers or change agents in the marketing and media industries today.

To attend, please RSVP To Connor@Brand-Innovators.com

Media Contact:

TheWrap

DKC

thewrap@dkcnews.com