Diane Warren Gives a Powerful Performance of ‘Dear Me’ With 14-Year-Old Eden Kontesz | Video

Diane Warren gave a powerful performance of her 2025 song, “Dear Me,” but not before revealing her inspiration — her “f–ked up younger self.”

The celebrated songwriter took the stage at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where she was joined by Eden Kontesz and Sharon Farber.

On the origins of the songs, Warren told Summit attendees, “I wrote this song, ‘Dear Me,’ I wrote it to my f–ked up younger self. We all have a f–ked up younger self, right? Raise your hand if you guys had a hard time growing up. Ok, right?”

At this moment, Warren kicked the spotlight over to Kontesz, who took lead vocals for Tuesday’s performance of “Dear Me.” Warren praised Kontesz as “an amazing singer” before diving into the affecting song.

Watch the full performance below, as Warren, Kontesz and Farber impressed the crowd with a moving rendition of the new anthem.

Warren released “Dear Me” with Kesha back in January 2025, as it was featured in her new documentary, titled “Diane Warren: Relentless.” The documentary, which hit theaters in January and streamed on Masterclass that same month, “reveals the unique genius of a woman who has shaped an entire generation of music,” the logline reads.

The description continues, “Having written over 400 songs for iconic artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Celine Dione, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears and Aerosmith, Diane Warren resides in the pantheon of music greats. This is her untold story.”

Warren attended the 2025 Power Women Summit alongside a number of other notable names, including Karen Pittman, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Munn, Uzo Aduba, Jenny Han, Kathryn Busby, Patina Miller, Toni Graphia, Amanda Zurawski, Rhea Seehorn, among several others.

