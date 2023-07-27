Dianne Feinstein’s Team Shuts Down Concerns After Viral Senate Vote Mix-Up: ‘This Morning Was a Little Chaotic’ (Video)

After video of Dianne Feinstein appearing confused during a Senate vote went viral on Thursday, representatives for the 89-year-old senator told TheWrap that she was merely “preoccupied” during a “chaotic” morning.

In the clip, Feinstein begins giving a speech in favor of the $823 billion defense bill instead of simply voting for it. She is urged by an aide and by President Pro Tem Patty Murray of Washington state to “just say aye.” Feinstein then laughs and says “Aye.”

“Trying to complete all of the appropriations bills before recess, the committee markup this morning was a little chaotic, constantly switching back and forth between statements, votes, and debate and the order of bills,” Feinstein’s reps said. “The senator was preoccupied, didn’t realize debate had just ended and a vote was called. She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote and then cast her vote.”

A confused Sen. Dianne Feinstein trying to cast her vote for an $823 billion military budget is reminded by colleagues to “just say aye” pic.twitter.com/as1vJHwJCS — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 27, 2023

The concern over Feinstein’s ability to serve comes the day after another elderly politician, 81-year-old Mitch McConnell, appeared to suffer a medical emergency on live TV during a press conference.

He rejoined the press conference after a few moments, telling reporters, “I’m fine.” Many social media users assumed that McConnell had suffered a small stroke and should have been taken to the hospital immediately.

His health was previously called into question after he fell at a Washington dinner in March and suffered a concussion and a fractured rib.

The two incidents, both caught on camera, have boosted talk of imposing term limits for elected officials. South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond incredibly held his seat until he was 100. He died a few months after his retirement in 2003.



Feinstein’s office did not comment on recent calls for the senator, who was absent for three months as she recovered from shingles, to step down. Earlier this year, she announced plans to retire in 2024.