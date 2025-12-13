Dick Van Dyke Turns 100, Says He’ll Keep Going: ‘100 Years Is Not Enough’ | Video

Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, a feat he said is “not enough” in a clip shared by Good Morning America. “The funniest thing is, it’s not enough,” he explained. “One hundred years is not enough. You want to live more, which I plan to.”

In an interview with People also published Saturday, Van Dyke said he “feels about 13.”

His wife, Arlene Silver, also told the outlet, ““I tell him all the time, but I still don’t think he understands. He’s like, ‘Oh. I’ve been around a long time.’ It’s beyond that. It’s not just that you’ve been around a long time. You’re in people’s blood. In people’s hearts and souls. How many people can say that? I got fan mail the other day, a 4-year-old who loves ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’. It’s her favorite show. It’s so beautiful.”

Van Dyke also noted of his lengthy career in entertainment, “I think of how rare it is that a person gets to do for a living, what they love to do. Most people have to go sit in an office. I never forgot that I look forward to getting up every morning and going to work, because it’s what I would’ve done for nothing. It was such fun.”

The milestone birthday also elicited support and well wishes from a swath of Hollywood creators and stars.

“Happy 💯 to one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you @official_dick_van_dyke for giving us 100 years of joy, laughter and greatness. Here’s to many more!!!” Josh Gad wrote on Instagram alongside a colleage of photos from Van Dyke’s life.

The Instagram account for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” shared a photo of the late night host and Van Dyke from the show and captioned it, “Happy birthday to the great Dick Van Dyke. We wish you 100 more!”

Coldplay also noted the big day on Instagram. “Happy 100th birthday to one of the most wonderful people in the whole world @official_dick_van_dyke 🤍 🎈,” the band captioned a photo of Van Dyke from the music video for their song “All My Love.”