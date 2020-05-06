‘Dickinson’ Creator Alena Smith Signs Multi-Year Overall Deal With Apple

Alena Smith, the creator of Apple TV+’s Hailee Steinfeld-led series “Dickinson,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple.

Under the pact, Smith will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+, while remaining showrunner and executive producer on the period comedy.

A Peabody and GLAAD Media Award-nominated show, “Dickinson” is a half-hour comedy that “audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld),” according to Apple. “Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be an unexpected hero for our millennial generation.”

“Dickinson” was renewed for Season 2 shortly after dropping its first batch of episodes with the launch of Apple TV+ last November. The second season is set to premiere later this year.

Smith’s previous TV credits include “The Affair” and “The Newsroom.” She began her career in entertainment as a playwright, with her play “Icebergs” premiering Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2016. Her other published plays include “The Bad Guys,” “Plucker,” “The Lacy Project” and “The New Sincerity.”

Smith is the latest TV producer to sign or extend an overall deal with Apple, joining the likes of Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.

