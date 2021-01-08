‘Dickinson’ Season 2: Here Are All the Songs From the First 3 Episodes

(Warning: This post contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of “Dickinson.”)

One of the most fun aspects of “Dickinson” is that the Apple TV+ series mixes the life of 19th century poet Emily Dickinson with 21st century music. Last season featured needle drops from the likes of Lizzo and Billie Eilish, and in a super meta twist, star Hailee Steinfeld even contributed her own original song.

The second season of “Dickinson” premiered today, with the first three episodes immediately available for viewers (new episodes will continue to air weekly until February). And just like Season 1, there’s no shortage of expertly curated contemporary tunes to soundtrack Emily’s adventures.

For those wanting to update their Spotify playlists — or for anyone who just wants to pretend they’re at a fair or a seance — here are all the songs that appear in the first three episodes of “Dickinson” Season 2.

Episode 1: “Before I Got My Eye Put Out”

“Wild, Wild Woman” – Your Smith (plays over the opening montage showing Emily writing her poems)

“Purple Hat” – Sofi Tukker (plays during Sue and Austin’s party)

“Where Do You Go” – Yebba (plays over the credits)

Episode 2: “Fame Is A Fickle Food”

“My Town” – Demun Jones (plays as Emily, Austin and Ship go to the Amherst Fair)

“Altar” – Cherry Dragon (plays over the credits)

Episode 3: “The Only Ghost I Ever Saw”

“You Know What Time It Is” – Vanilla Hype (plays as Emily, Lavinia and their friends walk into a seance)

“Everybody Wants To Be Famous” – Superorganism (plays over the credits)

The first season of “Dickinson” saw Emily (Steinfeld) navigating the trials and tribulations of adulthood, using her writing as a lens to explore love, rebellion, loss and betrayal. It also followed her somewhat secret romance with her best friend Sue (Ella Hunt), who ended up marrying Emily’s brother Austin (Adrian Blake Enscoe).

Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off: Austin and Sue are happily married, Emily is adjusting to life as a dedicated writer who finally has her family’s approval and the Dickinson clan is dealing with their own personal obstacles. There are also a few new faces in town, including Springfield Republican newspaper owner and editor in chief Samuel Bowles (Finn Jones) and Henry “Ship” Shipley (Pico Alexander), an Amherst College dropout who takes up residence at the Dickinson home.