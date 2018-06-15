Did Chloe Dykstra Just Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Chris Hardwick of ‘Long-Term Abuse,’ Career Blacklisting?

Former Nerdist host writes long, emotional essay calling out a former boyfriend

| June 15, 2018 @ 5:52 AM Last Updated: June 15, 2018 @ 7:11 AM
chris hardwick chloe dykstra

Getty Images

Actress and TV personality Chloe Dykstra on Thursday unloaded a long and emotional essay accusing an unnamed ex-boyfriend of “long-term abuse” and career blacklisting.

Although she does not name the subject of her essay on Medium, the timing and key details suggest that she is referring to ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick, the host of AMC’s “Walking Dead” after-shows and Comedy Central’s now-canceled “@Midnight” who built his love of geekdom into a veritable empire through his Nerdist Industries.

In her essay, titled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” the 29-year-old said that when she was in her early 20s she dated a man “almost 20 years my senior” who displayed what she called “controlling behavior” — including ordering her to remain in their hotel room while he attended parties at San Diego Comic-Con.

Also Read: Chris Hardwick Talks Texas Shooting on 'Talking Dead': 'I Can't Believe We Live In a World Where This Keeps Happening'

Dykstra, who co-hosted the cosplay show “Just Cos” on Nerdist’s YouTube channel, said she was “quickly pressured to take an on-camera job at his company I didn’t want.”

She also accused the man of pressuring her into sex against her will, though she wrote, “To be fair, I did go along with it out of fear of losing him.”

Dykstra wrote that “after three years of being snapped/yelled at constantly, very rarely being shown any affection- I finally left him.”

But Dykstra said that after the breakup, the man “made calls to several companies I received regular work from to get me fired by threatening to never work with them. He succeeded. I was blacklisted.”

Also Read: Chris Hardwick Launches New Production Banner With Jason Blum

She added, “A sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier.” The former couple announced their split via companion tweets in 2014. Hardwick, now 46, married heiress-actress Lydia Hearst in 2016.

Reps for Hardwick and AMC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment. A rep for Dykstra also did not respond to a request for comment.

Dykstra, the daughter of Oscar-winning special-effects artist John Dykstra, also tweeted her thanks to well-wishers for “your support and kind words.”

