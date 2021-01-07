The scary images the country saw Wednesday after pro-Trump rioters infiltrated Capitol Hill and the Senate chamber have already become commonplace as pop-culture touchstones.

But classic episodes of “The Simpsons” have a knack for capturing the pulse of just about any moment, and some fans noticed similarities in a 1996 parody of “Schoolhouse Rock.”

A few instances on social media compared Trump supporters on the steps of the Capitol with cartoon bills resembling the “I’m Just A Bill” song racing up the steps and hollering as they’ve finally been let to run wild. And while the actual joke made by “The Simpsons” might be a bit further out from the reality, the imagery raises an eyebrow.

Also Read: 5 White Voice Actors Who Left Their Roles as Animated Characters of Color (Photos)

In the Season 7 episode “The Day The Violence Died,” Krusty the Klown has been forced to replace “Itchy and Scratchy” cartoons with, as Lisa describes it, “one of those campy ’70s throwbacks that appeals to Generation Xers,” including one that looks an awful lot like “Schoolhouse Rock.”

The song features a talking congressional bill explaining to a child how the process of amending the constitution works, via an unmistakable satire of American conservative politics.

The lyrics are:

(Singing)

Amendment: I’m an amendment-to-be, yes an amendment-to-be,

And I’m hoping that they’ll ratify me.

There’s a lot of flag-burners,

Who have got too much freedom,

I want to make it legal

For policemen to beat’em.

‘Cause there’s limits to our liberties,

At least I hope and pray that there are,

‘Cause those liberal freaks go too far.(Spoken)

Kid: But why can’t we just make a law against flag-burning?

Amendment: Because that law would be unconstitutional. But if we changed the Constitution…

Kid: Then we could make all sorts of crazy laws!

Amendment: Now you’re catching on!

The song ends with the Amendment becoming ratified, at which point he shouts “Door’s open boys!” and a stream of other anthropomorphic bills who looks like hollering, gun toting yokels run up the Capitol steps, presumably to ruin America even more. You can watch the clip above.

Others online pointed out some other similarities to different episodes, including one in which guest star Mel Gibson makes an action movie remake of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and unleashes hell on the Senate floor. And more recently “The Simpsons” depicted a Trump-Putin ballot and an apocalyptic Springfield once January 20, 2021 rolls around.